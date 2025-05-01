Willis Towers Watson Acquires CFS International

(RTTNews) - Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. (WTW), an advisory, broking and solutions firm, Thursday announced the acquisition of CFS International Inc. into Willis. The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.

CFS is a U.S. West Coast trade credit insurance company and while Willis is a WTW company.

WTW said the targeted acquisition represents continued investment in the growing trade credit business.

The deal is expected to strengthen WTW's position as a trade credit provider.

Todd Lynady, Regional Head of Willis Financial Solutions added, "Bringing CFS into WTW further demonstrates our commitment to building the leading trade credit platform in North America."

