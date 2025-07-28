Willis Towers Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW is expected to register an improvement in its bottom line but a decline in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.23 billion, indicating a 1.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.65 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s second-quarter earnings has moved down 0.3% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Willis Towers this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Willis Towers has an Earnings ESP of -3.20%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.56 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Price and EPS Surprise

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company price-eps-surprise | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Quote

Zacks Rank: Willis Towers carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Factors at Play

Revenues in the second quarter are likely to have benefited from strong performances across all the segments.



Solid client retention, new business and geographic expansion are likely to have aided the Organic revenue growth in Health in the to-be-reported quarter.



Wealth business revenues are likely to have benefited from higher levels of Retirement work in Europe and International, alongside growth in the Investments business due to the success of the LifeSight solution and capital market improvements.



Increased advisory services and product revenues are expected to have favored Career revenues.



Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing segment’s performance is likely to have been aided by increased project and core administration work.

Corporate Risk & Broking is expected to have benefited from higher levels of new business activity and strong client retention globally.



Expenses in the second quarter are likely to have increased, attributable to higher incentive costs and salary expense, losses on professional liability claims and higher non-income-related tax expense, increased consulting and compensation costs related to the Transformation program. We expect the metric to decrease 8.6% to $1.8 billion.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:



American International Group, Inc. AIG has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 36.2%. AIG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.



Assurant, Inc. AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +1.99% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.43 per share, implying an increase of 8.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



AIZ’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



Old Republic International Corporation ORI has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, implying a decrease of 44.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



ORI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.