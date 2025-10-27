Willis Towers Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW is expected to register an improvement in its bottom line but a decline in the top line when it reports third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.28 billion, indicating a 0.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.00 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s third-quarter earnings has moved north 0.3% in the past 60 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Willis Towers this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Willis Towers has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $3.00. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Price and EPS Surprise

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company price-eps-surprise | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Quote

Zacks Rank: Willis Towers carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Factors at Play

Revenues in the third quarter are likely to have benefited from strong performances across all the segments.



Increases outside of North America and solid performance in North America, strong new business and focus on client retention, along with the ongoing appeal of the Global Benefits Management solution, are likely to have aided the Organic revenue growth in Health in the to-be-reported quarter.



Wealth business revenues are likely to have benefited from higher levels of Retirement work globally, growth in the Investments business from new business wins and product launches.



Healthy demand for advisory project work outside of North America, compensation design and employee communication projects, and a net positive increase in compensation committee employment are expected to have favored Career revenues.



Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing segment’s performance is likely to have been aided by growth in outsourcing due to increased project and core administration work in Europe. The upside is likely to be offset by lower commission revenues in the individual marketplace business.



Corporate Risk & Broking is expected to have benefited from strong business generation, expanded market presence, global specialization, recent investment in credit risk solutions, strong client retention, new business generation, and growth across the Global Specialty business in all of the geographies.



Expenses in the third quarter are likely to have increased, attributable to higher incentive costs and salary expense, losses on professional liability claims and higher non-income-related tax expense, increased consulting and compensation costs related to the Transformation program. We expect the metric to be $1.8 billion in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:



Primerica, Inc. PRI has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.51 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 2.9%.



PRI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +9.80% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.73 per share, implying an increase of 72.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



CNA Financial Corporation. CNA has an Earnings ESP of +6.02% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is $1.25, representing a 15.7% year-over-year increase.



CNA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.

