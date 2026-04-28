Willis Towers Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.38 billion, indicating a 7.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.59 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s first-quarter earnings has moved south by 0.3% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 14.7%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Willis Towers this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below:



Earnings ESP: Willis Towers has an Earnings ESP of -1.35%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $3.54 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Price and EPS Surprise

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company price-eps-surprise | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Quote

Zacks Rank: Willis Towers carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape Q1 Results of WTW

Revenues in the first quarter are likely to have benefited from strong performances across all the segments.



Double-digit increases across International, which benefited from strong new business and geographic expansion, are likely to have aided the Organic revenue growth in Health in the to-be-reported quarter.



Wealth business revenues are likely to have benefited from higher levels of Retirement work globally, alongside growth in the investment business.



Higher advisory work in Europe and increased compensation survey sales globally are expected to have favored Career revenues.



The Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing segment’s performance is likely to have been aided by strong project and core administrative work in Europe, alongside higher commission revenue in the Individual Marketplace.



Corporate Risk & Broking is expected to have benefited from the success of the global specialties model, with higher levels of new business activity, along with strong client retention across all regions.



Expenses in the first quarter are likely to have increased, attributable to higher incentive costs and salary expense, losses on professional liability claims, and higher non-income-related tax expense, increased consulting and compensation costs related to the Transformation program. We expect the metric to be $1.9 billion in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.40, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AJG’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed in the other two.



Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.17, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16%.



PLMR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.05, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16.6%.



SKWD’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.