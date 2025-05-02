Willis Reports Positive Outlook for Buyers in 2025 Commercial Insurance Market Amid Economic Challenges

Willis' report reveals a favorable insurance market for buyers amid financial strength and evolving competition.

The latest Insurance Marketplace Realities report from Willis, a WTW business, indicates that the current insurance market presents favorable opportunities for well-prepared buyers to negotiate better terms and broaden coverage, despite facing some macroeconomic challenges such as supply chain issues and volatile markets. With U.S. policyholder surplus exceeding $1 trillion and global reinsurance capital at over $700 billion, the commercial insurance market is financially strong, encouraging carriers to pursue growth and adopt broader underwriting strategies. Jon Drummond, Head of Broking North America at Willis, emphasized that buyers now possess more negotiating power and flexibility, allowing them to reassess and enhance their risk financing strategies. The report also introduces new insights on policy wordings related to tariff coverage, highlighting innovative solutions available in the market. Overall, the report suggests a bullish outlook for 2025, with well-prepared buyers positioned to leverage competitive conditions.

$WTW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.

$WTW Insider Trading Activity

$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404

$WTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 340 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WTW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

$WTW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $391.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $382.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Greg Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $400.0 on 12/05/2024

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Insurance Marketplace Realities report from Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), the current market environment offers opportunities for well-prepared buyers to secure favorable terms, broaden coverage options, and to re-engage in strategic risk transfer decisions that may have been a bit constrained in recent years. While this points to a buyers’ market, there are meaningful macroeconomic headwinds including renewed supply chain challenges, unpredictable tariffs, volatile financial markets, and social inflation.





With policyholder surplus in the U.S. exceeding $1 trillion and global reinsurance capital surpassing $700 billion, the commercial insurance market is operating from a position of historic financial strength. Insurance carriers are pursuing growth strategies on the belief that rate adequacy has largely stabilized, prompting broader underwriting appetites and more competitive pricing.





“Buyers are finding more negotiating power and flexibility in today’s market,” said Jon Drummond, Head of Broking North America at Willis. “It’s a moment to reassess strategies, re-engage in broader risk financing strategies, and secure the coverage depth, or other program enhancements, that may have been limited during the hard market cycle.”





A standout in this evolving landscape is the increased capacity – even constrained sectors like excess casualty have recently seen a modest introduction of new capacity. New market entrants and innovative solutions like Willis’ ‘Gemini auto-follow facility’ are providing significant options for buyers to build effective programs and mitigate emerging risks.





WTW’s latest



Marketplace Realities





Report



also features expert insights from Sam Harrison, Chief Underwriting Officer at Canopius, in a "View from the Top", and also debuts a new policy wordings segment: “



The Power of Clarity – Tariffs and Property Coverage,”



where Helen Campbell, Head of Property Wordings for North America, explores critical clauses affected by tariff-related risks.





Willis is bullish on market opportunities stemming from ample capital, growing capacity, and renewed competition, and believes that this signals a healthy buyer’s market in 2025. Well-prepared buyers who clearly communicate risks, while leveraging strong brokerage relationships, are best positioned to benefit from the current market.











Key Price Predictions for 2025

























Property











CAT-exposed





-10% to +10%









Non-CAT exposed





-5% to +5%











Domestic casualty











General liability





+2% to +8%









Umbrella (high hazard)





+10% to +15%









Umbrella (low hazard)





+7.5% to +12.5%









Excess (high hazard)





+7.5% to +15%









Excess (low hazard)





+5% to +12%









Workers’ compensation





–5% to +2%









Auto





+10% to +20%









International





Flat











Executive risks











Directors’ and officers’ public company (primary)





-3% to Flat









Directors’ and officers’ private / not-for-profit (overall)





-10% to Flat









Side A / DIC





-3% to Flat









Errors and omissions (large law firms)





+2% to +8%









Employment practices liability (primary)





Flat to +5%









Fiduciary (financial institutions)





-5% to + 5%











Cyber















Cyber





-5% to +5%











Political risk*











Low to Moderate Hazard Risks





Flat to + 20%











Terrorism and political violence















Terrorism and sabotage





-10% to -2.5%









Political violence





-5% to +5%





















*







China-related political risk rates at 50%+

















About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.







Media Contact







Douglas Menelly;



Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com



, +1 (516) 972 0380





Arnelle Sullivan;



Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com



, +1 (718) 208-0474



