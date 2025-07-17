Willis Report Reveals Aviation Industry Leaders Struggle to Identify and Address Emerging Risks

A report reveals aviation leaders' concerns over climate change, geopolitical risks, and the impact of AI on industry resilience.

Quiver AI Summary

A recent report by Willis, a WTW business, involving 130 senior aviation representatives reveals that only 50% feel confident in their business model's resilience to emerging risks, and only 30% believe their strategies will remain relevant in the next decade. A significant 80% of decision-makers could not define "emerging risk," and 49% struggled to identify their top five emerging risks. The report highlights climate change as a major threat to the aviation industry, along with geopolitical and economic risks that affect business plans and financial stability. Cyber risks are also a pressing concern, particularly in the context of critical infrastructure. Additionally, while artificial intelligence is seen as an immediate risk, it may become less significant in the coming years. John Rooley, CEO of Willis Aviation & Space, emphasizes the need for a proactive approach to managing these interconnected risks to enhance adaptability and resilience in the sector.

Potential Positives

The report highlights the critical need for the aviation industry to better understand and address emerging risks, indicating an opportunity for WTW to position itself as a leader in risk management solutions.

Results underscore the importance of adapting business strategies to address significant threats like climate change, suggesting a strong demand for WTW's advisory services in helping organizations develop robust resilience strategies.

The survey indicates a growing interest in economic risk transfer products among aviation organizations, presenting a potential market opportunity for WTW's products and services.

Potential Negatives

Only 50% of respondents express confidence in the resilience of their business models and strategies to emerging risks, indicating widespread uncertainty within the industry.

80% of decision makers and 90% leading risk strategy teams cannot identify their organization's definition of emerging risk, suggesting a serious lack of clarity and preparedness.

Nearly half (49%) of respondents are unable to identify their company’s top five emerging risks, highlighting a significant gap in risk awareness and management within the sector.

FAQ

What is the main focus of the Willis report on aviation risks?

The report highlights emerging risks in the aviation industry, assessing confidence in business resilience and strategy.

How many aviation representatives participated in the survey?

130 senior aviation representatives took part in the survey conducted for the report.

What percentage of respondents failed to identify their organization's emerging risks?

80% of decision-makers and 90% involved in risk strategies couldn't identify their organization’s definition of emerging risk.

What are the key emerging risks identified in the aviation industry?

Key emerging risks include climate change, geopolitical and economic risks, cyber risks, and artificial intelligence.

How does AI impact the aviation industry's risk landscape?

AI is viewed as both a risk and an opportunity, with potential implications on cybersecurity and incident management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WTW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/07, 02/24, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 06/26.

on 04/07, 02/24, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to on 06/26. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WTW Insider Trading Activity

$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL AARON HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,091,315 .

. JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404

ANDREW JAY KRASNER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $505,200

ALEXIS FABER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 265 shares for an estimated $81,333

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WTW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/11/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WTW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTW forecast page.

$WTW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $369.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $369.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $305.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $366.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $371.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $395.0 on 03/18/2025

Full Release



LONDON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 130 senior aviation representatives took part in our new report,





Understanding emerging risks in the aviation industry





by Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ:WTW). Of these, only one in two declared themselves confident that their business model and strategy are resilient to today’s emerging risks environment, and only 30% believe their strategy will be fit for purpose over the next decade.





In addition, 80% of key decision makers and 90% of those involved in teams leading or implementing risk strategies were unable to identify their organization’s definition of emerging risk. Almost half of the respondents in the sector (49%) were unable to identify their company’s top five emerging risks.





Other key findings include:









Climate transition:



Climate change is viewed as a significant threat to the aviation industry, impacting operational resilience, financial performance and stakeholder trust. Fixed-asset aviation operators – such as airports, fuel suppliers and cargo handlers – are particularly exposed to the exogenous risks associated with climate change. Nearly one in three (29%) of all respondents mention climate change in their overall top five emerging risks, one in five (20%) put the climate transition as a top five source of emerging risks in the next two years and one in two (50%) chose the environmental category as one of their top five sources of emerging risks in the next 10 years.



Climate change is viewed as a significant threat to the aviation industry, impacting operational resilience, financial performance and stakeholder trust. Fixed-asset aviation operators – such as airports, fuel suppliers and cargo handlers – are particularly exposed to the exogenous risks associated with climate change. Nearly one in three (29%) of all respondents mention climate change in their overall top five emerging risks, one in five (20%) put the climate transition as a top five source of emerging risks in the next two years and one in two (50%) chose the environmental category as one of their top five sources of emerging risks in the next 10 years.





Geopolitical and economic risks:



Geopolitical and economic risks are closely tied and seen to have an outsized influence on opportunity and business plans. Concerns about financial shock, geopolitical instability, government business policy, trade sanctions and business financial risk affect all companies in the sector. Insurance gaps are also mentioned in this context, suggesting an unsated appetite for economic risk transfer products among aviation organizations. Geopolitical and economic outlook risks feature in the top 5 risks in all time horizons: risks of today, of the next two years and the next 10 years. They are also at the top in terms of interconnectivity, with the most volume of risk connections declared.



Geopolitical and economic risks are closely tied and seen to have an outsized influence on opportunity and business plans. Concerns about financial shock, geopolitical instability, government business policy, trade sanctions and business financial risk affect all companies in the sector. Insurance gaps are also mentioned in this context, suggesting an unsated appetite for economic risk transfer products among aviation organizations. Geopolitical and economic outlook risks feature in the top 5 risks in all time horizons: risks of today, of the next two years and the next 10 years. They are also at the top in terms of interconnectivity, with the most volume of risk connections declared.





Cyber risks:



As the hosts and owners of critical national infrastructure and systems, aviation companies are perennially in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. 11% of respondents see this as the industry’s most significant current risk (on par with supply chain risks) and it also features heavily over the five- and 10-year timescales. It is closely connected with AI, which is seen as an enabler of both hackers and internet security providers.



As the hosts and owners of critical national infrastructure and systems, aviation companies are perennially in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. 11% of respondents see this as the industry’s most significant current risk (on par with supply chain risks) and it also features heavily over the five- and 10-year timescales. It is closely connected with AI, which is seen as an enabler of both hackers and internet security providers.





Artificial intelligence:



AI is viewed as a risk in the immediate timescale, taking the top position for 36% of respondents, but drops out of the top five when looking at a two-year and ten-year horizon. One airport executive shared a dual concern around the exposure that comes from using AI and the risk of not using it and being left behind. For example, there is potential for the industry to deploy AI to gather insight on minor incidents that lead to attritional claims. These are estimated to represent half to two thirds of the value of aviation insurance claims in any given year, and there is a clear incentive for the insurance and risk management sector to work with the industry to develop tools or services that can reduce their number or severity.







The unique nature of aviation as an industry puts it in an interesting position when it comes to technology as a whole and the development of AI specifically. Airports compete geographically and airlines on routes, but because many airports and airlines are seen as important parts of national infrastructure, there are often very strict rules around ownership. The industry’s structure has also made it relatively open to sharing appropriate data, particularly where safety is involved. This could potentially mean that any successful AI tools and services will spread relatively quickly through the industry over the next few years, without outsized benefits for any particular organization.





John Rooley, CEO, Willis Aviation & Space, said: “The challenges we face today in the aviation industry, whether it’s the business implications of AI, cyberattacks, disruptions to the global supply chain or energy transition, demand a re-evaluation of how we perceive and manage emerging and interconnected risks. But our survey shows that aviation experts, traditionally superb at long-term planning that accommodates fleet renewals, infrastructure development and regulatory compliance, have been struggling to define the emerging risk landscape. The time has come to take a proactive stance and align planning with a forward-thinking approach that embraces adaptability and resilience.”







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.





Learn more at



wtwco.com



.







Media contact







Lauren David





Lauren.david@wtwco.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.