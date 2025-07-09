Willis Releases Renewable Energy Market Review 2025, Highlighting Growth and Innovations in Clean Energy Sector

Renewable energy technologies are expected to grow significantly, despite market challenges, according to Willis' 2025 report.

A press release from Willis, a WTW business, highlights the findings of the Renewable Energy Market Review 2025, which indicates a significant growth trajectory for renewable and clean energy technologies despite challenging market conditions. The review discusses key trends such as increasing competition and declining prices in the insurance sector, ongoing concerns over natural catastrophe losses, and the evolving landscape of risk and insurance solutions. Emerging innovations, including new technologies like kinetic infrastructure and nuclear fusion, are expected to reshape the energy sector. Steven Munday from Willis emphasizes that while global pressures remain, innovation is driving the industry forward, with an influx of insurance capacity supporting the growth of renewable energy projects. The complete report is available for download.

$WTW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 04/07, 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.

on 04/07, 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WTW Insider Trading Activity

$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL AARON HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,091,315 .

. JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404

ANDREW JAY KRASNER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $505,200

ALEXIS FABER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 265 shares for an estimated $81,333

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WTW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/11/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WTW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTW forecast page.

$WTW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $366.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $305.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $366.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $371.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $395.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $345.0 on 01/14/2025

LONDON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although carbon-based clean technologies are expected to see only marginal growth, renewable and clean energy technologies are projected to grow exponentially to meet rising global demand. Looking ahead, despite ongoing global pressures and with softening market conditions, optimism is anticipated to persist according to the



Renewable Energy Market Review 2025



published today by Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW).





The review, titled



Next-gen renewables: Risk resilience and insurance readiness



, includes commentary on emerging market dynamics across key regions, highlights the next wave of renewable energy innovations, and outlines strategies to navigate growing global uncertainty. Together, these insights deliver a comprehensive analysis of the risks and opportunities shaping the sector in 2025.





Several key trends are explored in this years’ review:









Softening market conditions persist:



an oversupply of capacity is intensifying competition among insurers, continuing to drive pricing downward



an oversupply of capacity is intensifying competition among insurers, continuing to drive pricing downward





Natural catastrophe losses remain a major concern:



severe weather events are directly damaging assets and causing significant challenges



severe weather events are directly damaging assets and causing significant challenges





Risk and insurance solutions evolve:



innovation in peril diagnostics and broad parametric solutions is helping the market better manage volatility and uncertainty



innovation in peril diagnostics and broad parametric solutions is helping the market better manage volatility and uncertainty





Renewable innovation gains momentum:



emerging technologies such as kinetic infrastructure, solar-integrated materials, nuclear fusion and gravity-based storage demonstrate the continued interest in reshaping the future energy landscape







Steven Munday, Global Renewable Energy Leader, Natural Resources at Willis, said: “While global pressures endure, the next wave of innovation continues to push the sector forward into new and unchartered waters, low carbon power generation doesn’t stop with wind and solar. Different regions face intrinsic risks and opportunities, but the renewable energy sector as a whole can step into the future to deliver clarity and confidence.





The market is advancing data and analytics, integrating renewable occupancy focused climate risk models, and enhancing risk management tools to better assess and price risks associated with renewable energy projects. With more insurance capacity entering the market as insurers seek to capture growth in the renewable and clean energy sector and replace premium from shrinking opportunities in fossil fuel insurance lines, softer pricing, broader terms with cover innovation, lower deductibles in most product lines and regions are welcomed headlines for 2025.”





The complete report can be downloaded



here



.







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.





Learn more at



wtwco.com



.







Media contact







Lauren David:







Lauren.david@wtwco.com



/ +44 7385947619





Haggie Partners







WTW@haggiepartners.com



/ + 44 20 7562 4444



