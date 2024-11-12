Willis Lease president Hole sells 20,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Willis Lease (WLFC) Finance president Brian Richard Hole disclosed the sale of 20,000 common shares of the company on November 8 at a price of $203.31 per share.

