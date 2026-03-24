Willis Lease Posts Record $730 Million in Revenue as Insider Sells $98K in Shares

Key Points

A director of Willis Lease Finance Corporation sold 587 shares for $98,000 on March 17, 2026, at a reported price of $167.26 per share.

Only direct holdings were affected; no indirect transactions or derivative securities were involved.

This is Jones’s first open-market sale since January 2025, with holdings now valued at $244,000 based on the market close on March 17, 2026 (as per Form 4 holdings).

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Stephen Francis Jones, Director of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC), reported the sale of 587 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on March 17, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 587 Transaction value $98K Post-transaction common shares (direct) 1,459 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $244K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($167.26); post-transaction value based on March 17, 2026 market close ($167.26).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Jones’s historical insider activity?

This is the only sell transaction by Jones on record with the SEC. His transactions date back to January 2025.

This is the only sell transaction by Jones on record with the SEC. His transactions date back to January 2025. What was the context for pricing and timing of the sale?

The shares were sold at around $167.26 per share, close to the market close price of $166.99 on March 17, 2026, during a period when the stock’s one-year return was –5.99% as of the transaction date.

The shares were sold at around $167.26 per share, close to the market close price of $166.99 on March 17, 2026, during a period when the stock’s one-year return was –5.99% as of the transaction date. Did this sale impact Jones’s indirect or derivative ownership?

No, the transaction affected only direct common stock holdings.

No, the transaction affected only direct common stock holdings. Does the transaction suggest any change in insider sentiment or capacity?

Given the absence of prior sell activity and no reduction in derivative or indirect positions, the sale appears to be a discrete liquidity event rather than part of a broader disposition trend.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $730.24 million Net income (TTM) $108.07 million Dividend yield 0.62% 1-year price change -7.90%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 17th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Willis Lease Finance provides commercial aircraft engine leasing, spare parts sales, and related asset management services, with primary revenue from leasing and aftermarket engine part sales.

The company operates a dual-segment business model: leasing/servicing of engines and aircraft, and purchase/resale of spare parts, generating recurring lease income and transactional sales revenue.

It serves commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) organizations globally, with a client base spanning 40 countries.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation is a leading provider of commercial aircraft engine leasing and asset management solutions. The company leverages a global portfolio to offer flexible financing and operational support to airlines and MROs, supporting fleet reliability and cost efficiency. Its competitive edge is built on deep industry relationships, technical expertise, and a diverse asset base, positioning it as a strategic partner in the aviation leasing market.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a small, one-off liquidity event rather than a shift in insider conviction, especially given the limited size and lack of prior selling history. For long-term investors, it’s important to remember that a single, modest transaction rarely signals a change in outlook, particularly when fundamentals are strengthening.



At Willis Lease Finance Corporation, those fundamentals have improved meaningfully, which has helped shares surge about 30% this year. The company just delivered a record 2025 revenue of about $730 million, up more than 28% year over year, alongside record pre-tax income of roughly $160.6 million. Growth was driven by strong demand for leased engines and spare parts, with lease rent revenue climbing over 22% and parts sales surging more than 250%. Meanwhile, portfolio utilization also ticked higher, signaling continued tight supply in the aviation aftermarket.



That said, shares have been volatile and are down about 6% over the past year while the broader market gained roughly 18%, suggesting investors remain cautious despite operational momentum.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.