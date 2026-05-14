Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Price Target Increased by 18.95% to 230.52

The average one-year price target for Willis Lease Finance (NasdaqGM:WLFC) has been revised to $230.52 / share. This is an increase of 18.95% from the prior estimate of $193.80 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $228.26 to a high of $237.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.91% from the latest reported closing price of $211.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Lease Finance. This is an decrease of 114 owner(s) or 46.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLFC is 0.43%, an increase of 334.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.35% to 3,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 677K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 203K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares , representing a decrease of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLFC by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 112K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 111K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLFC by 124,762.35% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 108K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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