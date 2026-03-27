Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Price Target Increased by 18.75% to 193.80

The average one-year price target for Willis Lease Finance (NasdaqGM:WLFC) has been revised to $193.80 / share. This is an increase of 18.75% from the prior estimate of $163.20 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from the latest reported closing price of $171.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Lease Finance. This is an decrease of 157 owner(s) or 53.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLFC is 0.38%, an increase of 136.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.34% to 3,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 677K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLFC by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 203K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares , representing a decrease of 15.20%.

RBF Capital holds 108K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 103K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLFC by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Four Tree Island Advisory holds 102K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLFC by 10.55% over the last quarter.

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