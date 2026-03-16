Willis Lease Finance Q4 Earnings Decline Y/Y Due to Higher Costs

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation WLFC have declined 7.1% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 2.3% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 15.9% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.9% decrease.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Willis Lease Finance reported earnings per share of $1.52, which decreased from $2.81 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues of $193.6 million reflected a 26.7% rise from $152.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The growth was driven primarily by higher lease rent revenue and a sharp increase in spare parts and equipment sales. However, profitability declined year over year.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell 45.2% to $10.8 million from $19.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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Other Key Business Metrics

In the fourth quarter, lease rent revenues rose 16.2% year over year to $75.1 million from $64.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Maintenance reserve revenues, however, declined 12.3% to $50.3 million compared with $57.4 million a year earlier.

Spare parts and equipment sales surged to $41.5 million from $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a 513.6% increase. Meanwhile, gain on sale of leased equipment fell to $5.9 million from $11.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operationally, Willis Lease’s portfolio utilization averaged about 85% during 2025, compared with roughly 83% the previous year, reflecting robust demand for leased aircraft engines across the aviation sector.

Management Commentary

Management attributed the company’s record annual results to sustained strength in the aviation market and increasing reliance by airlines on leased engines and related services. Chief executive officer Austin Willis noted that airlines continue to rely on the company’s engine leasing and services platform to maintain fleet operations while avoiding costly and lengthy shop visits.

Executives also highlighted strong portfolio utilization and consistent lease rental factors exceeding 1% per month. According to management, the combination of strong aviation demand and continued supply chain challenges in aircraft and engine manufacturing has created favorable conditions for leasing providers like Willis Lease.

In addition, management emphasized the strategic importance of its expanding services businesses, including parts sales, maintenance and repair operations, which support both internal engine operations and third-party customers.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

Despite strong revenue growth, earnings declined in the fourth quarter due in part to higher expenses. Total expenses rose significantly year over year, driven by increases in depreciation and amortization, costs associated with spare parts sales, and higher general and administrative expenses.

Additionally, equipment write-downs and increased operating expenses associated with a larger portfolio weighed on operating income in the fourth quarter.

2025 Update

The company reported record revenues of $730.2 million in 2025, a 28.3% increase from $569.2 million in 2024. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose 3.5% to $108.1 million, while earnings per share increased slightly to $15.39 from $15.34 in 2024.

Lease rent revenues for the full year increased 22.4% to $291.6 million. Maintenance reserve revenues rose 8.4% to $232 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose 16.6% to $459.1 million, highlighting the strong cash generation of the leasing platform.

Interest expense also increased during the year as the company expanded its debt financing to support portfolio growth. Net finance costs rose to $135.1 million in 2025 from $104.8 million in 2024, reflecting higher borrowings and the impact of new financing transactions.

Other Developments

During 2025, Willis Lease executed several strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its asset management platform and funding growth. The company launched Willis Aviation Capital (WAC), a new division designed to scale fee-based asset management activities and broaden access to institutional capital.

The company also formed partnerships with major financial institutions, including a more than $1 billion investment partnership with Blackstone Credit & Insurance focused on engine leasing assets and a $600 million partnership with Liberty Mutual Investments supporting loan and asset-backed strategies.

In addition, Willis Lease sold its Bridgend Asset Management Limited business, recognizing a $43 million gain from the transaction. The company also completed multiple capital market transactions, including asset-backed financings and private investments, as part of a broader effort to expand both its on-balance-sheet portfolio and off-balance-sheet asset management activities.

Management indicated that these initiatives are intended to position the company for long-term growth by increasing assets under management, expanding fee-based revenue streams and strengthening its capital structure.

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