WILLIS LEASE FINANCE Earnings Results: $WLFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE ($WLFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $2.81 per share, beating estimates of $1.93 by $0.88. The company also reported revenue of $152,800,000, beating estimates of $121,852,260 by $30,947,740.

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE Insider Trading Activity

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205 .

BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200

SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,041,150 .

. AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 10,350 shares for an estimated $2,056,275 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of WILLIS LEASE FINANCE stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

