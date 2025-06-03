Willis Lease Finance Corporation's Subsidiary Announces Offering of $596 Million in Secured Notes

Willis Lease Finance Corporation plans to issue $596 million in secured fixed-rate notes through its subsidiary for aviation financing.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) announced that its subsidiary, Willis Engine Structured Trust VIII (WEST), plans to offer $524 million in Series A Fixed Rate Notes and $72 million in Series B Fixed Rate Notes, collectively referred to as the Initial Notes. These notes will be secured by WEST's interests in a portfolio of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes that it will acquire from WLFC or its subsidiaries. The proceeds from the offering will primarily be used to cover fees and expenses related to the offering, establish reserve accounts, and pay for the aircraft engines and airframes. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and will only be offered to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons. The press release also includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Potential Positives

Willis Lease Finance Corporation is raising $596 million through the offering of Series A and B Fixed Rate Notes, which can enhance its financial liquidity.

The offering is secured by a portfolio of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes, indicating a strong backing and potential stability for the investment.

Proceeds from the offering will be utilized for debt repayment and general corporate purposes, which can improve the company's financial health and operational flexibility.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of the Notes is a sign that the company may be seeking to raise debt instead of relying on internal funding, which could indicate liquidity concerns.

The Notes being offered have not been registered under the Securities Act, limiting their market and potentially raising questions about the company’s compliance with securities regulations.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the total amount of the Initial Notes being offered?

The total amount of the Initial Notes being offered is $596 million, comprising $524 million from Series A Notes and $72 million from Series B Notes.

Who is eligible to purchase the Initial Notes?

The Initial Notes are being offered only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons.

What will the proceeds from the Initial Notes be used for?

The proceeds will primarily be used to pay fees, establish reserve accounts, and acquire aircraft engines and airframes from WLFC.

Are the Initial Notes registered under the Securities Act?

No, the Initial Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and cannot be sold in the U.S. without registration or an exemption.

What risks are associated with investing in the Initial Notes?

Investors face risks including economic changes, regulatory impacts, and fluctuations in the airline industry affecting returns on investment.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 17,250 shares for an estimated $3,122,843 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,697,899 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,700 shares for an estimated $755,944.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), a leading lessor of commercial jet engines, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Willis Engine Structured Trust VIII (“WEST”), proposes to offer $524 million in aggregate principal amount of Series A Fixed Rate Notes (the “Initial Series A Notes”) and $72 million in aggregate principal amount of Series B Fixed Rate Notes (the “Initial Series B Notes” and, together with the Initial Series A Notes, the “Initial Notes”). The Notes will be secured by, among other things, WEST’s direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes, which WEST will acquire from WLFC or its other subsidiaries pursuant to an asset purchase agreement.





The net proceeds of the Notes will be primarily applied to (i) pay certain fees and expenses related to the offering of the Notes, (ii) deposit initial amounts in reserve accounts for security deposits, maintenance expenses and other expenses and (iii) pay WLFC periodically over a 270-day delivery period the consideration for the aircraft engines and the airframes acquired by WEST from WLFC in connection with the financing. WLFC and its subsidiaries will apply any net proceeds it receives to repay debt collateral by the assets and for general corporate purposes.





The Notes being offered by WEST have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other securities laws of any jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in, and in reliance on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.





This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.





Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and global pandemics; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to the world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings.











CONTACT:







Scott B. Flaherty













Executive Vice President &





Chief Financial Officer













sflaherty@willislease.com













561.413.0112







