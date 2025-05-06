Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $157.7 Million and Declares Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Willis Lease Finance Corporation reports Q1 2025 pre-tax income of $25.3 million and revenue of $157.7 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a record revenue of $157.7 million, a 32.5% increase from the previous year, and a pre-tax income of $25.3 million. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, set to be paid on May 22, 2025. Key drivers of growth included lease rent revenue, which rose by 28.1% to $67.7 million, and maintenance reserve revenue, which increased by 25% to $54.9 million. The portfolio utilization rate also improved to 86.4%. Despite facing market volatility related to tariffs, WLFC's CEO, Austin C. Willis, expressed confidence in the company's business model amid a robust aviation market, emphasizing ongoing demand for leasing and maintenance services. The company's balance sheet reflects total lease assets valued at $3.22 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Achieved record quarterly revenues of $157.7 million, representing a 32.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Reported solid pre-tax income of $25.3 million, indicating strong financial performance despite market volatility.

Increased lease rent revenue by 28.1% and maintenance reserve revenue by 25.0%, reflecting growth in core business operations.

Declared a second quarter dividend of $0.25 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

General and administrative expenses increased significantly by 61.3%, which may raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased by 22.5%, indicating a decline in profitability compared to the previous year.

The company reported a decrease in income from operations by 12.2% and a 49.5% decline in income from joint ventures, suggesting potential challenges in their business operations and partnerships.

FAQ

What were Willis Lease Finance's financial results for Q1 2025?

Willis Lease Finance reported a pre-tax income of $25.3 million and record quarterly revenue of $157.7 million.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on May 22, 2025.

How much did lease rent revenue increase in Q1 2025?

Lease rent revenue increased by 28.1%, totaling $67.7 million for the quarter.

What factors contributed to the revenue growth at WLFC?

The revenue growth was driven by strong lease and maintenance revenues, reflecting the aviation market's demand.

What was the spare parts sales increase in Q1 2025?

Spare parts and equipment sales rose to $18.2 million, a 454.7% increase compared to Q1 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,739,049 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 17,250 shares for an estimated $3,122,843 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Delivers Pre-Tax Income of









$25.3









Million and Record Quarterly Revenue of









$157.7









Million













Declares Second Quarter









2025









Dividend of $0.25 Per Share









COCONUT CREEK, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2025.







First





Quarter





2025





Highlights





(All metrics compared to first quarter 2024, except where noted)









Total, record, quarterly revenues of $157.7 million, an increase of 32.5%



Total, record, quarterly revenues of $157.7 million, an increase of 32.5%



Solid quarterly pre-tax income of $25.3 million



Solid quarterly pre-tax income of $25.3 million



Lease rent revenue of $67.7 million, an increase of 28.1%



Lease rent revenue of $67.7 million, an increase of 28.1%



Maintenance reserve revenue of $54.9 million, an increase of 25.0%



Maintenance reserve revenue of $54.9 million, an increase of 25.0%



Spare parts and equipment sales of $18.2 million, compared to $3.3 million



Spare parts and equipment sales of $18.2 million, compared to $3.3 million



Portfolio utilization increased to 86.4% at quarter end, compared to 76.7% at year end 2024







For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total revenue was $157.7 million, up 32.5% as compared to $119.1 million for the same period in 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $122.6 million in the aggregate, up 27% as compared to $96.8 million for the same period in 2024. The growth was predominantly driven by core, recurring lease and maintenance revenues associated with the continued strength of the aviation marketplace, as airlines leverage the Company’s leasing, parts and maintenance capabilities to avoid protracted, expensive engine shop visits.





“WLFC’s strong first quarter 2025 financial results reflect the strength in our business model, which enables us to provide advanced and efficient solutions to airlines,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. “While concerns over tariffs have created market volatility, we remain confident in the drivers of our business. The cost of new engines continues to drive operators towards leasing, and our maintenance capabilities and programs provide value and certainty for cost conscious airlines.”







First





Quarter





2025





Operating Results







Maintenance reserve revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $54.9 million, compared to $43.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, reflecting the increased size of the Company’s lease portfolio and leases on short-term lease conditions.





Engines on lease with “non-reimbursable” usage fees generated $45.3 million of short-term maintenance revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $37.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $9.6 million of long-term maintenance revenue, compared to $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Long-term maintenance revenue is recognized at the end of a lease period as the related maintenance reserve liability is released from the balance sheet.





Spare parts and equipment sales increased to $18.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase in spare parts sales reflects the heightened demand for surplus material as operators extend the lives of their current generation engine portfolios. The increase was influenced by a discrete $7.0 million sale. Equipment sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $2.2 million for the sale of one engine. There were no equipment sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the gain on sale of leased equipment was $4.4 million, reflecting the sale of seven engines, one airframe, and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company sold eight engines and other parts and equipment for a net gain of $9.2 million.





General and administrative expenses were influenced by an $11.4 million increase in consultant-related fees predominantly related to the Company’s sustainable aviation fuel project. As the project is in its early design stage, we have expensed the related costs, which is in line with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”).





The book value of lease assets owned either directly or through WLFC’s joint ventures, inclusive of the Company’s equipment held for operating lease, maintenance rights, notes receivable, and investments in sales-type leases was $3,219.9 million as of March 31, 2025.







Balance Sheet







As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,819.5 million, consisting of $2,597.8 million of equipment held in its operating lease portfolio, $179.3 million of notes receivable, $25.2 million of maintenance rights, and $17.3 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 347 engines, 15 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,872.3 million, consisting of $2,635.9 million of equipment held in its operating lease portfolio, $183.6 million of notes receivable, $31.1 million of maintenance rights, and $21.6 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 354 engines, 16 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.







Conference Call







WLFC will hold a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its first quarter 2025 results. To participate in the conference call or webcast, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the webcast link.





U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 289-0459





International: +1 (646) 828-8082





Conference ID: 578662





https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1716437&tp_key=f56060bee8





A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit our website at www.wlfc.global under the Investor Relations section for details.







About Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.







Forward-Looking Statements







Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by law. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and pandemics; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





















Contact:





Scott B. Flaherty













Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer













561.413.0112























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income









(In thousands, except per share data)

















Three months ended March 31,

































2025





















2024

















% Change











REVENUE





























Lease rent revenue





$





67,739













$





52,881

















28.1





%









Maintenance reserve revenue









54,859

















43,870

















25.0





%









Spare parts and equipment sales









18,240

















3,288

















454.7





%









Interest revenue









3,934

















2,269

















73.4





%









Gain on sale of leased equipment









4,437

















9,201

















(51.8)





%









Gain on sale of financial assets









378

















—













nm









Maintenance services revenue









5,586

















5,227

















6.9





%









Other revenue









2,559

















2,347

















9.0





%









Total revenue









157,732

















119,083

















32.5





%





































EXPENSES





























Depreciation and amortization expense









25,024

















22,486

















11.3





%









Cost of spare parts and equipment sales









15,323

















2,705

















466.5





%









Cost of maintenance services









5,329

















5,574

















(4.4)





%









Write-down of equipment









2,109

















261

















708.0





%









General and administrative









47,720

















29,581

















61.3





%









Technical expense









6,230

















8,255

















(24.5)





%









Net finance costs:





























Interest expense









32,094

















23,003

















39.5





%









Total net finance costs









32,094

















23,003

















39.5





%









Total expenses









133,829

















91,865

















45.7





%





































Income from operations









23,903

















27,218

















(12.2)





%









Income from joint ventures









1,351

















2,674

















(49.5)





%









Income before income taxes









25,254

















29,892

















(15.5)





%









Income tax expense









8,385

















9,023

















(7.1)





%









Net income









16,869

















20,869

















(19.2)





%









Preferred stock dividends









1,323

















900

















47.0





%









Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs









70

















12

















483.3





%









Net income attributable to common shareholders





$





15,476













$





19,957

















(22.5)





%





































Basic weighted average income per common share





$





2.34













$





3.12





















Diluted weighted average income per common share





$





2.21













$





3.00

















































Basic weighted average common shares outstanding









6,606

















6,387





















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding









7,000

















6,659



































































Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except per share data)

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











ASSETS

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





32,356













$





9,110













Restricted cash













116,737

















123,392













Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation













2,597,792

















2,635,910













Maintenance rights













25,167

















31,134













Equipment held for sale













19,125

















12,269













Receivables, net













41,504

















38,291













Spare parts inventory













67,318

















72,150













Investments













65,210

















62,670













Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation













54,342

















48,061













Intangible assets, net













1,601

















2,929













Notes receivable, net













179,283

















183,629













Investments in sales-type leases, net













17,271

















21,606













Other assets













56,927

















56,045













Total assets









$





3,274,633













$





3,297,196





































LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Liabilities:

























Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





56,855













$





75,983













Deferred income taxes













191,297

















185,049













Debt obligations













2,231,593

















2,264,552













Maintenance reserves













104,452

















97,817













Security deposits













24,090

















23,424













Unearned revenue













37,666

















37,911













Total liabilities













2,645,953

















2,684,736





































Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)













63,192

















63,122





































Shareholders’ equity:

























Common stock ($0.01 par value)













74

















72













Paid-in capital in excess of par













57,967

















50,928













Retained earnings













505,083

















491,439













Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax













2,364

















6,899













Total shareholders’ equity













565,488

















549,338













Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity









$





3,274,633













$





3,297,196











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.