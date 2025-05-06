Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $157.7 Million and Declares Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Willis Lease Finance Corporation reports Q1 2025 pre-tax income of $25.3 million and revenue of $157.7 million.
Quiver AI Summary
Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a record revenue of $157.7 million, a 32.5% increase from the previous year, and a pre-tax income of $25.3 million. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, set to be paid on May 22, 2025. Key drivers of growth included lease rent revenue, which rose by 28.1% to $67.7 million, and maintenance reserve revenue, which increased by 25% to $54.9 million. The portfolio utilization rate also improved to 86.4%. Despite facing market volatility related to tariffs, WLFC's CEO, Austin C. Willis, expressed confidence in the company's business model amid a robust aviation market, emphasizing ongoing demand for leasing and maintenance services. The company's balance sheet reflects total lease assets valued at $3.22 billion as of March 31, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Achieved record quarterly revenues of $157.7 million, representing a 32.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
- Reported solid pre-tax income of $25.3 million, indicating strong financial performance despite market volatility.
- Increased lease rent revenue by 28.1% and maintenance reserve revenue by 25.0%, reflecting growth in core business operations.
- Declared a second quarter dividend of $0.25 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- General and administrative expenses increased significantly by 61.3%, which may raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased by 22.5%, indicating a decline in profitability compared to the previous year.
- The company reported a decrease in income from operations by 12.2% and a 49.5% decline in income from joint ventures, suggesting potential challenges in their business operations and partnerships.
FAQ
What were Willis Lease Finance's financial results for Q1 2025?
Willis Lease Finance reported a pre-tax income of $25.3 million and record quarterly revenue of $157.7 million.
When is the dividend payable to shareholders?
The quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on May 22, 2025.
How much did lease rent revenue increase in Q1 2025?
Lease rent revenue increased by 28.1%, totaling $67.7 million for the quarter.
What factors contributed to the revenue growth at WLFC?
The revenue growth was driven by strong lease and maintenance revenues, reflecting the aviation market's demand.
What was the spare parts sales increase in Q1 2025?
Spare parts and equipment sales rose to $18.2 million, a 454.7% increase compared to Q1 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$WLFC Insider Trading Activity
$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205.
- SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,739,049.
- BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200
- AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 17,250 shares for an estimated $3,122,843.
- RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 168,667 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,006,835
- M3F, INC. removed 65,000 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,490,750
- UBS GROUP AG added 50,206 shares (+1869.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,420,255
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 19,078 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,959,638
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 18,739 shares (-31.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,889,279
- FOUR TREE ISLAND ADVISORY LLC added 18,519 shares (+23.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,925,446
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 17,500 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,632,125
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Delivers Pre-Tax Income of
$25.3
Million and Record Quarterly Revenue of
$157.7
Million
Declares Second Quarter
2025
Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
COCONUT CREEK, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2025.
First
Quarter
2025
Highlights
(All metrics compared to first quarter 2024, except where noted)
Total, record, quarterly revenues of $157.7 million, an increase of 32.5%
Solid quarterly pre-tax income of $25.3 million
Lease rent revenue of $67.7 million, an increase of 28.1%
Maintenance reserve revenue of $54.9 million, an increase of 25.0%
Spare parts and equipment sales of $18.2 million, compared to $3.3 million
Portfolio utilization increased to 86.4% at quarter end, compared to 76.7% at year end 2024
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total revenue was $157.7 million, up 32.5% as compared to $119.1 million for the same period in 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $122.6 million in the aggregate, up 27% as compared to $96.8 million for the same period in 2024. The growth was predominantly driven by core, recurring lease and maintenance revenues associated with the continued strength of the aviation marketplace, as airlines leverage the Company’s leasing, parts and maintenance capabilities to avoid protracted, expensive engine shop visits.
“WLFC’s strong first quarter 2025 financial results reflect the strength in our business model, which enables us to provide advanced and efficient solutions to airlines,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. “While concerns over tariffs have created market volatility, we remain confident in the drivers of our business. The cost of new engines continues to drive operators towards leasing, and our maintenance capabilities and programs provide value and certainty for cost conscious airlines.”
First
Quarter
2025
Operating Results
Maintenance reserve revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $54.9 million, compared to $43.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, reflecting the increased size of the Company’s lease portfolio and leases on short-term lease conditions.
Engines on lease with “non-reimbursable” usage fees generated $45.3 million of short-term maintenance revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $37.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $9.6 million of long-term maintenance revenue, compared to $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Long-term maintenance revenue is recognized at the end of a lease period as the related maintenance reserve liability is released from the balance sheet.
Spare parts and equipment sales increased to $18.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase in spare parts sales reflects the heightened demand for surplus material as operators extend the lives of their current generation engine portfolios. The increase was influenced by a discrete $7.0 million sale. Equipment sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $2.2 million for the sale of one engine. There were no equipment sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the gain on sale of leased equipment was $4.4 million, reflecting the sale of seven engines, one airframe, and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company sold eight engines and other parts and equipment for a net gain of $9.2 million.
General and administrative expenses were influenced by an $11.4 million increase in consultant-related fees predominantly related to the Company’s sustainable aviation fuel project. As the project is in its early design stage, we have expensed the related costs, which is in line with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”).
The book value of lease assets owned either directly or through WLFC’s joint ventures, inclusive of the Company’s equipment held for operating lease, maintenance rights, notes receivable, and investments in sales-type leases was $3,219.9 million as of March 31, 2025.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,819.5 million, consisting of $2,597.8 million of equipment held in its operating lease portfolio, $179.3 million of notes receivable, $25.2 million of maintenance rights, and $17.3 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 347 engines, 15 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,872.3 million, consisting of $2,635.9 million of equipment held in its operating lease portfolio, $183.6 million of notes receivable, $31.1 million of maintenance rights, and $21.6 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 354 engines, 16 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.
Conference Call
WLFC will hold a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its first quarter 2025 results. To participate in the conference call or webcast, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the webcast link.
U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 289-0459
International: +1 (646) 828-8082
Conference ID: 578662
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1716437&tp_key=f56060bee8
A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit our website at www.wlfc.global under the Investor Relations section for details.
About Willis Lease Finance Corporation
Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by law. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and pandemics; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contact:
Scott B. Flaherty
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
561.413.0112
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
REVENUE
Lease rent revenue
$
67,739
$
52,881
28.1
%
Maintenance reserve revenue
54,859
43,870
25.0
%
Spare parts and equipment sales
18,240
3,288
454.7
%
Interest revenue
3,934
2,269
73.4
%
Gain on sale of leased equipment
4,437
9,201
(51.8)
%
Gain on sale of financial assets
378
—
nm
Maintenance services revenue
5,586
5,227
6.9
%
Other revenue
2,559
2,347
9.0
%
Total revenue
157,732
119,083
32.5
%
EXPENSES
Depreciation and amortization expense
25,024
22,486
11.3
%
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales
15,323
2,705
466.5
%
Cost of maintenance services
5,329
5,574
(4.4)
%
Write-down of equipment
2,109
261
708.0
%
General and administrative
47,720
29,581
61.3
%
Technical expense
6,230
8,255
(24.5)
%
Net finance costs:
Interest expense
32,094
23,003
39.5
%
Total net finance costs
32,094
23,003
39.5
%
Total expenses
133,829
91,865
45.7
%
Income from operations
23,903
27,218
(12.2)
%
Income from joint ventures
1,351
2,674
(49.5)
%
Income before income taxes
25,254
29,892
(15.5)
%
Income tax expense
8,385
9,023
(7.1)
%
Net income
16,869
20,869
(19.2)
%
Preferred stock dividends
1,323
900
47.0
%
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs
70
12
483.3
%
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
15,476
$
19,957
(22.5)
%
Basic weighted average income per common share
$
2.34
$
3.12
Diluted weighted average income per common share
$
2.21
$
3.00
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
6,606
6,387
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
7,000
6,659
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
32,356
$
9,110
Restricted cash
116,737
123,392
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation
2,597,792
2,635,910
Maintenance rights
25,167
31,134
Equipment held for sale
19,125
12,269
Receivables, net
41,504
38,291
Spare parts inventory
67,318
72,150
Investments
65,210
62,670
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation
54,342
48,061
Intangible assets, net
1,601
2,929
Notes receivable, net
179,283
183,629
Investments in sales-type leases, net
17,271
21,606
Other assets
56,927
56,045
Total assets
$
3,274,633
$
3,297,196
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
56,855
$
75,983
Deferred income taxes
191,297
185,049
Debt obligations
2,231,593
2,264,552
Maintenance reserves
104,452
97,817
Security deposits
24,090
23,424
Unearned revenue
37,666
37,911
Total liabilities
2,645,953
2,684,736
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)
63,192
63,122
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock ($0.01 par value)
74
72
Paid-in capital in excess of par
57,967
50,928
Retained earnings
505,083
491,439
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
2,364
6,899
Total shareholders’ equity
565,488
549,338
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity
$
3,274,633
$
3,297,196
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.