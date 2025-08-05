Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFCP) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $58.96 million, or $8.43 per share. This compares with $41.66 million, or $6.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.4% to $195.50 million from $151.12 million last year.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.96 Mln. vs. $41.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.43 vs. $6.21 last year. -Revenue: $195.50 Mln vs. $151.12 Mln last year.

