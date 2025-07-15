Willis Lease Finance Corporation to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Willis Lease Finance Corporation will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, with a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 20,700 shares for an estimated $3,367,985 .

. CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,737,458 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,697,899 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,995 shares for an estimated $1,814,890.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before the market opens on August 5, 2025. The Company will host a conference call led by the executive management team that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:





U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 289-0459





International: +1 (646) 828-8082





Conference ID: 101023





A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit our website at www.wlfc.global under the Investor Relations section for details.







About Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services. Willis Sustainable Fuels intends to develop, build and operate projects to help decarbonize aviation.











CONTACT:







Scott B. Flaherty













Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer













sflaherty@willislease.com













561.413.0112







