Willis Lease Finance Corporation Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $22.885 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $23.133 million, or $3.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.4% to $183.389 million from $146.223 million last year.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.885 Mln. vs. $23.133 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.25 vs. $3.37 last year. -Revenue: $183.389 Mln vs. $146.223 Mln last year.

