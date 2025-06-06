Willis Lease Finance Corporation Prices $596 Million in Fixed Rate Notes Through Subsidiary WEST

Willis Lease Finance Corporation's subsidiary priced $596 million in fixed-rate notes secured by aircraft assets. Closing expected June 18, 2025.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) announced that its subsidiary, Willis Engine Structured Trust VIII (WEST), has priced $596 million in fixed-rate notes, consisting of $524 million in Series A Notes and $72 million in Series B Notes, secured by a portfolio of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes. The fixed coupon rates are 5.582% for the Series A Notes and 6.070% for the Series B Notes, with a planned closing date of June 18, 2025. The notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Regulation S of the Securities Act and will not be registered for public sale. WLFC, a major lessor of commercial aircraft engines, also highlighted its various aviation services and initiatives, including a focus on decarbonizing aviation through its Sustainable Fuels project. The company provided a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation successfully priced $596,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Series A and B Fixed Rate Notes, indicating strong investor interest and confidence in the company’s financial health.

The Notes are secured by a substantial portfolio of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes, demonstrating valuable asset backing for the issuance.

The Series A and B Notes feature attractive fixed coupon rates of 5.582% and 6.070%, respectively, which may appeal to institutional investors seeking reliable income.

The Notes are not registered under the Securities Act, which may limit investor access and reduce liquidity for the notes offered.

The issuance of debt through secured notes indicates the company may be relying on additional financing to meet its operational needs, which could be a sign of financial strain.

The risks associated with the airline industry, as mentioned in the forward-looking statements, highlight potential vulnerabilities that could impact future performance.

What are the Series A and B Fixed Rate Notes issued by WLFC?

The Series A Notes total $524 million with a 5.582% fixed coupon, while the Series B Notes total $72 million with a 6.070% fixed coupon.

When is the planned closing date for the Notes?

The planned closing date for the Series A and B Notes is June 18, 2025.

Who can purchase the Series A and B Notes?

The Notes are offered exclusively to qualified institutional buyers and outside the U.S. to non-U.S. persons.

What is the maturity period for these Notes?

The expected maturity for the Notes is approximately six years, with a final maturity of 25 years.

What risks are associated with WLFC's forward-looking statements?

Risks include market disruptions, changes in oil prices, and industry trends affecting leasing and asset management.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Willis Engine Structured Trust VIII (“WEST”), has priced $524,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Series A Fixed Rate Notes (the “Series A Notes”) and $72,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Series B Fixed Rate Notes (the “Series B Notes” and, together with the Series A Notes, the “Notes”). The Notes will be secured by, among other things, WEST’s direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes, which WEST will acquire from WLFC or its other subsidiaries pursuant to an asset purchase agreement. The planned closing date is June 18, 2025.





The Series A and B Notes will have a fixed coupon of 5.582% and 6.070%, respectively, an expected maturity of approximately six years, an expected weighted average life (based on certain modeling assumptions) of 5.1 years and a final maturity of 25 years. The Series A and B Notes will be issued at a price of 99.99721% and 99.99711% of par, respectively.





The Notes being offered by WEST have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other securities laws of any jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in, and in reliance on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.





This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.







Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services. Willis Sustainable Fuels intends to develop, build and operate projects to help decarbonize aviation.





Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











CONTACT:







Scott B. Flaherty













Executive Vice President &





Chief Financial Officer













sflaherty@willislease.com













561.413.0112







