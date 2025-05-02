Willis Lease Finance Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Willis Lease Finance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 22, 2025.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 22, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 12, 2025. The company specializes in leasing commercial aircraft engines and offers various related services including maintenance and asset management through its subsidiaries. The press release also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance, such as changes in the airline industry, economic conditions, and regulatory developments. The company advises stakeholders to consult their filings for more detailed information on these risks.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, indicating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The dividend payment date is set for May 22, 2025, creating a timeline that allows investors to plan accordingly.



The company is involved in a diverse range of leasing and maintenance services within the aviation industry, showcasing its integrated business model and potential for sustained revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

The forward-looking statements contain significant warnings about potential risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's financial outcomes, indicating a lack of stability and predictability in its operations.

The mention of various risks, such as changes in oil prices, rising inflation, and geopolitical events, suggests that the company may be vulnerable to external economic pressures, which could undermine investor confidence.

The press release does not provide specific details about the company’s performance or growth prospects, which may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and accountability.

FAQ

What is the announced quarterly dividend for WLFC?

Willis Lease Finance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on outstanding shares.

When will the WLFC dividend be paid?

The dividend is expected to be paid on May 22, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2025.

What services does Willis Lease Finance Corporation offer?

WLFC offers leasing of commercial aircraft engines, maintenance services, and asset management through various subsidiaries.

What risks are associated with WLFC's forward-looking statements?

Risks include economic events, oil price changes, and regulatory changes that may impact the airline industry and WLFC's operations.

How can I contact WLFC's financial officer?

You can contact Scott B. Flaherty, Executive Vice President & CFO, at sflaherty@willislease.com or call 561.413.0112.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,739,049 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 13,800 shares for an estimated $2,600,741 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

