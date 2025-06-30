Willis Lease Finance Corporation Completes Sale of Bridgend Asset Management Limited to Joint Venture Partner WMES

Willis Lease Finance Corporation sold Bridgend Asset Management Limited to its joint venture, enhancing aviation asset management capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) announced the successful sale of Bridgend Asset Management Limited (BAML) to its joint venture, Willis Mitsui & Co. Engine Support Limited (WMES). Following the sale, BAML will be renamed Willis Mitsui & Co. Asset Management Limited (WAML) to reflect its new role within WMES, enhancing the joint venture's capabilities in aviation asset management by integrating consultancy and records management services. This strategic move is expected to bolster WMES, which currently manages approximately $380 million in assets, and support WLFC's leasing operations. Both WLFC's CEO, Austin C. Willis, and Mitsui's Aerospace Business Division General Manager, Yuichi Nagata, highlighted the significance of this transaction for collaboration and market service expansion, emphasizing the joint venture’s strategic importance in the aviation sector.

Potential Positives

The successful sale of Bridgend Asset Management Limited (BAML) to Willis Mitsui & Co. Engine Support Limited (WMES) strengthens the partnership between WLFC and Mitsui, indicating a deepening collaboration that may lead to significant growth.

The integration of BAML's technical consultancy and records management services into WMES enhances the capabilities and operational efficiency of the joint venture, positioning it to better serve the global aviation market.

The transaction is expected to grow the asset management capabilities of WMES, which currently manages approximately $380 million in assets, thereby enhancing WLFC's overall asset management platform.

This development highlights WLFC's commitment to strategic initiatives that are likely to support and expand its aviation portfolio in a competitive industry.

Potential Negatives

Sale of Bridgend Asset Management Limited may indicate a shift in strategic focus that could reflect potential challenges or limitations within WLFC’s growth or operational strategy.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements and the numerous risks outlined highlight significant uncertainties regarding the company’s future performance and market conditions.

Potential impacts ofglobal marketdisruptions, war, and inflation on the airline industry could pose risks to WLFC's leasing and operational stability, as emphasized in the cautionary statements.

FAQ

What is the recent sale announced by Willis Lease Finance Corporation?

Willis Lease Finance Corporation announced the sale of Bridgend Asset Management Limited to Willis Mitsui & Co. Engine Support Limited.

What will Bridgend Asset Management Limited be renamed?

After the sale, Bridgend Asset Management Limited will be renamed Willis Mitsui & Co. Asset Management Limited.

How does this transaction affect WMES?

The transaction strengthens WMES by integrating consultancy and records management services into its operations, enhancing overall efficiency.

What role will WLFC continue to have in WMES?

WLFC will remain a 50% owner of WMES and will leverage its services to support its leasing operations.

What are Willis Lease Finance Corporation's main service offerings?

WLFC offers aircraft engine leasing, trading, maintenance services, and end-of-life solutions for aviation materials.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 17,250 shares for an estimated $2,884,950 .

. CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,737,458 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,697,899 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,995 shares for an estimated $1,814,890.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), a leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, announced today the successful close of its previously reported sale of Bridgend Asset Management Limited (“BAML”), its consultancy and advisory arm, to Willis Mitsui & Co. Engine Support Limited (“WMES”), the Company’s long-standing joint venture with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”).





After the closing, BAML will be officially renamed Willis Mitsui & Co. Asset Management Limited (“WAML”), reflecting its new position within the joint venture structure and its expanded strategic role going forward.





This transaction strengthens the WMES platform by integrating technical consultancy and records management services into its operations, enhancing its capabilities, reach, and efficiency across aviation asset management. WMES, established in 2011 and headquartered in Dublin, now manages assets totaling approximately $380 million, a figure expected to grow with its expanded service offerings.





“This is a milestone for WLFC and our partnership with Mitsui,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. “It is the first step towards closer collaboration and significant growth in our joint venture, WMES.”





“With this transaction, we deepen our collaboration with WLFC and expand the scope of WMES,” shared Yuichi Nagata, General Manager of the Aerospace Business Division at Mitsui. “This positions us to better serve the growing demands of the global aviation market and solidifies the joint venture’s role as a key platform for delivering comprehensive engine-related services.”





WLFC remains a 50% owner of WMES and will continue to leverage its services to support its leasing operations while focusing on strategic initiatives to grow its aviation portfolio.







Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services. Willis Sustainable Fuels intends to develop, build and operate projects to help decarbonize aviation.





Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











