Willis Lease Finance Corporation Completes $596 Million Offering of Fixed Rate Notes Through Willis Engine Structured Trust VIII

Willis Lease Finance Corporation completes $596 million note offering, backed by a portfolio of aircraft engines and airframes.

Quiver AI Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) announced that its subsidiary, Willis Engine Structured Trust VIII (WEST), has successfully completed an offering of $596 million in fixed-rate notes, consisting of $524 million in Series A Notes and $72 million in Series B Notes. These notes are secured by interests in a portfolio of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes, which will be acquired from WLFC or its subsidiaries. The Series A Notes carry a fixed coupon of 5.582% with a maturity of approximately six years, while the Series B Notes have a coupon of 6.070%. The notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers and are not registered under the Securities Act. WLFC, as a leading commercial aircraft engine lessor, integrates various aviation services including engine maintenance, trading, and sustainable fuel projects. The press release also contains forward-looking statements and cautions regarding risks that may affect the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Willis Engine Structured Trust VIII successfully raised $596 million through the offering of Series A and Series B Fixed Rate Notes, enhancing the company's capital for growth initiatives.

The offering was significantly oversubscribed, with final subscription ratios of 3.60x and 5.10x for Series A Notes, and 7.15x and 13.00x for Series B Notes, indicating strong market demand and investor confidence.

The Notes have fixed coupon rates of 5.582% and 6.070%, providing predictable financing costs for the company.

The acquisition of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes through this funding strengthens WLFC's asset portfolio and operational capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The offering of the Series A and B Notes is restricted to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons, limiting market access and potentially affecting liquidity for future investors.

The Notes are not registered under the Securities Act, which may raise concerns about compliance and investor confidence.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight various risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact actual results compared to expectations, including economic conditions and market trends.

FAQ

What is the recent financing announcement by Willis Lease Finance Corporation?

Willis Lease Finance Corporation announced the completion of a $524 million Series A Notes offering and $72 million Series B Notes offering.

What assets back the Series A and Series B Notes?

The Notes are secured by interests in a portfolio of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes.

What are the fixed coupon rates for the Series A and Series B Notes?

The Series A Notes have a fixed coupon of 5.582%, while the Series B Notes have a fixed coupon of 6.070%.

Who can purchase the Series A and Series B Notes?

The Notes were offered only to "qualified institutional buyers" and non-U.S. persons under certain regulations.

What services does Willis Lease Finance Corporation provide?

WLFC provides leasing, engine maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking, storage, and various end-of-life solutions for aviation materials.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 17,250 shares for an estimated $2,884,950 .

. CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,737,458 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,697,899 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,700 shares for an estimated $755,944.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Willis Engine Structured Trust VIII (“WEST”), has completed the previously announced offering of $524,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Series A Fixed Rate Notes (the “Series A Notes”) and $72,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Series B Fixed Rate Notes (the “Series B Notes” and, together with the Series A Notes, the “Notes”).





The Notes are secured by, among other things, WEST’s direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of 62 aircraft engines and two airframes, which WEST will acquire from WLFC or its other subsidiaries, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement. The final subscription was 3.60x (gross) and 5.10x (avail) on the Series A Notes and 7.15x (gross) and 13.00x (avail) on the Series B Notes.





The Series A Notes and Series B Notes have a fixed coupon of 5.582% and 6.070%, respectively, an expected maturity of approximately six years, an expected weighted average life (based on certain modeling assumptions) of 5.1 years and a final maturity of 25 years. The Series A Notes and Series B Notes were issued at a price of 99.99721% and 99.99711% of par, respectively.





The Notes offered by WEST have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other securities laws of any jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in, and in reliance on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.





This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.











Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services. Willis Sustainable Fuels intends to develop, build and operate projects to help decarbonize aviation.





Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











CONTACT:







Scott B. Flaherty





Executive Vice President &





Chief Financial Officer





sflaherty@willislease.com





561.413.0112























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.