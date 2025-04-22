Willis Lease Finance Corporation to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 6, 2025

Willis Lease Finance Corporation will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, followed by a conference call.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) will announce its first quarter financial results for 2025 on May 6, 2025, and will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time that same day. The call will feature WLFC's executive management team discussing the results, and those interested can join by calling a designated phone number or via a registration link provided in the press release. A digital replay of the call will be available shortly after it concludes, and details can be found on WLFC's website. The company specializes in leasing commercial aircraft engines and related services, including asset management and aircraft maintenance.

Potential Positives

WLFC is scheduled to announce its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.



The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with WLFC's executive management team, fostering investor relations.



The detailed access information for the conference call, including international dialing options and a digital replay, demonstrates WLFC's consideration for global stakeholders and accessibility.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results might indicate potential concerns about the company's performance or financial health, raising investor caution ahead of the report.

The scheduled conference call may expose management to investor scrutiny regarding past operational performance and future prospects.

Details on financial performance are not included in the release, potentially leading to speculation and uncertainty in the market until the actual results are disclosed.

FAQ

When will WLFC announce its financial results for Q1 2025?

WLFC plans to announce its financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

What time is the conference call for WLFC's Q1 2025 results?

The conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 6, 2025.

How can I participate in the WLFC conference call?

Participants can dial US and Canada (800) 289-0459 or International +1 (646) 828-8082 and provide Conference ID 578662.

Will there be a replay of the WLFC conference call?

Yes, a digital replay will be available two hours after the call on WLFC's website.

Where can I find the press release for WLFC's financial results?

The press release will be posted in the Investor Relations section of WLFC's website prior to the call.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,739,049 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 13,800 shares for an estimated $2,600,741 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC”) plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





WLFC plans to hold a conference call led by members of WLFC’s executive management team on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its first quarter 2025 results.



Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (800) 289-0459, International +1 (646) 828-8082, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 578662. The conference call may also be accessed by registering via the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1716437&tp_key=f56060bee8.



A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit our website at www.wlfc.global under the Investor Relations section for details.





A copy of this press release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wlfc.global, prior to the call.







Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center



®



, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.











CONTACT:







Scott B. Flaherty













Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer













sflaherty@willislease.com













561.413.0112















