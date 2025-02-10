Willis Lease Finance Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 10, 2025

Willis Lease Finance Corporation will announce 2024 financial results and host a conference call on March 10, 2025.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 10, 2025. The company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on the same day to discuss these results, led by its executive management team. Participants can join the call using designated phone numbers and will need a Conference ID. A digital replay of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion, and details can be found on the WLFC website. In addition to leasing aircraft engines and providing various aviation-related services, WLFC offers asset management and end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 89 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 89 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 90,700 shares for an estimated $14,552,115 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,312 shares for an estimated $4,521,905 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,587,869 .

. ROBERT J. KEADY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 20,990 shares for an estimated $2,113,797 .

. AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 6,900 shares for an estimated $1,351,997 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $170,277.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC”) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Monday, March 10, 2025.





WLFC plans to hold a conference call led by members of WLFC’s executive management team on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.



Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (877) 612-6725, International +1 (





646) 828-8082





, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 808553.



A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit our website at www.wlfc.global under the Investor Relations section for details.





A copy of this press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wlfc.global, prior to the call.







Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center



®



, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.











CONTACT:







Scott B. Flaherty













Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer















sflaherty@willislease.com















561.413.0112











