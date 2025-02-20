Willis Lease Finance Corporation Acquires 30 LEAP Engines from CFM International to Expand Aviation Support Services

Willis Lease Finance Corporation purchases 30 LEAP engines from CFM International to enhance its aircraft engine leasing services.

Quiver AI Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has announced the exercise of purchase rights for 30 new LEAP engines from CFM International, following an option in a 2019 order. The acquisition includes LEAP-1A engines for the Airbus A320neo family and LEAP-1B engines for the Boeing 737 MAX, with delivery dates yet to be determined. This investment aims to enhance WLFC's support for operators of these aircraft types, aligning with their vision of promoting sustainable aviation solutions. WLFC offers a range of services, including aircraft engine leasing and maintenance, and operates through various subsidiaries for asset management and end-of-life solutions. The press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, emphasizing the company's commitment to transparency regarding future expectations.

Potential Positives

Willis Lease Finance Corporation has strengthened its portfolio by exercising purchase rights for 30 new LEAP engines, enhancing its service offerings to airline operators.

This acquisition supports the company's vision of providing advanced and efficient solutions for sustainable flight, aligning with industry trends towards environmental responsibility.

The purchase reinforces WLFC's competitive positioning in the commercial aviation leasing market, as LEAP engines are popular and widely used in modern aircraft.

Increasing the number of LEAP engines may lead to new business opportunities and revenue growth for WLFC in the long term.

Potential Negatives

The announcement emphasizes reliance on the LEAP engines, which could expose the company to risks associated with supply chain issues or technical challenges related to these specific engines.

The press release contains a significant number of forward-looking statements, which inherently carry risks and can lead to investor skepticism about the company's future performance and prospects.

The mention of various risks, including geopolitical events, market fluctuations, and economic conditions, may raise concerns about the company's vulnerability to external factors beyond its control.

FAQ

What recent announcement did Willis Lease Finance Corporation make?

WLFC announced the exercise of purchase rights for 30 new LEAP engines from CFM International.

What types of engines did WLFC order?

The order includes LEAP-1A engines for Airbus A320neo and LEAP-1B engines for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

How will these engines benefit WLFC's customers?

The new engines will enable WLFC to offer more flexible support to operators of popular engine and aircraft types.

What is the focus of Willis Lease Finance Corporation?

WLFC focuses on leasing commercial aircraft engines and providing global aviation services and maintenance solutions.

Who can be contacted for more information about WLFC?

Lynn Mailliard Kohler, Director of Global Corporate Communications, can be contacted at lkohler@willislease.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 90,700 shares for an estimated $14,552,115 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,312 shares for an estimated $4,521,905 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,587,869 .

. AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 6,900 shares for an estimated $1,351,997 .

. ROBERT J. KEADY has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 9,408 shares for an estimated $995,057 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), a leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and provider of global aviation service operations, has announced that it has exercised existing purchase rights for 30 new LEAP engines from CFM International, the 50-50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines. The purchase, pursuant to an option in a 2019 order, will include LEAP-1A engines for Airbus A320neo family aircraft, as well as LEAP-1B engines for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with delivery dates to be determined. With the addition of these engines to the WLFC portfolio, the Company will be able to offer even more flexible support to operators of these popular engine and aircraft types.





“We are proud to announce our investment in 30 additional state-of-the-art LEAP engines, an important milestone that reinforces our vision to help our customers connect the world through sustainable flight by providing advanced and efficient solutions,” said Austin C. Willis, WLFC’s Chief Executive Officer.







Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.





Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and health epidemics; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











CONTACT:







Lynn Mailliard Kohler













Director, Global Corporate Communications













lkohler@willislease.com













415.328.4798







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.