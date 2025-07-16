Willis Collaborates with University of East Anglia to Enhance Understanding of Global Wildfire Risk

Willis and the University of East Anglia collaborate to enhance understanding of global wildfire risks for the insurance industry.

Full Release



Wildfires have intensified in recent years, becoming larger, more destructive, and increasingly unpredictable. Shifting climate conditions are expanding fire-prone areas beyond traditional hotspots and triggering more intense and destructive fires, while urban growth and rising property values are amplifying the potential for catastrophic loss. From insured losses amounting to US$1.5 billion during Australia's Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20 to the US$40 billion in damage caused by this year's Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles, wildfires are no longer a secondary peril.





This collaboration will focus on helping the insurance sector understand the shifting nature of wildfire risk, including changes in fire frequency, intensity, geography, and the growing threat of urban conflagrations. By combining Willis' catastrophe risk expertise with the leading climate and fire science of Dr. Matthew Jones at UEA, the partnership will support clients in anticipating wildfire-related losses and responding with more informed risk strategies.





Dr. Matthew Jones co-leads the State of Wildfires Report, an annual initiative with an international network of fire scientists from 60 institutions covering six continents. This report examines the causes of extreme wildfire events of the latest fire season, evaluates future wildfire risks under climate change, and identifies opportunities to minimise risk through climate action and land management practices.





Dr. Matthew Jones co-leads the



State of Wildfires Report



, an annual initiative with an international network of fire scientists from 60 institutions covering six continents. This report examines the causes of extreme wildfire events of the latest fire season, evaluates future wildfire risks under climate change, and identifies opportunities to minimise risk through climate action and land management practices.





"Wildfires are a growing threat that will worsen as the climate warms, and societies are increasingly feeling the brunt of their impacts worldwide. It is critical that our research keeps pace with the emerging threat, for example by providing better prediction and warning systems and guiding forest management and fire prevention strategies that best protect society from wildfires," said Dr. Matthew Jones. "UEA's partnership with Willis represents a bridge between science and society and that will ensure that our research delivers real-world benefits that make communities more prepared for and resilient to wildfires."





About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.







About the University of East Anglia







The University of East Anglia (UEA) is a UK Top 25 university (Complete University Guide and HESA Graduate Outcomes Survey). It also ranks in the UK Top 20 for research quality (Times Higher Education REF2021 Analysis) and the UK Top 10 for impact on Sustainable Development Goals. Known for its world-leading research and good student experience, its 360-acre campus has won seven Green Flag awards in a row for its high environmental standards. The University is a leading member of Norwich Research Park, one of Europe’s biggest concentrations of researchers in the fields of environment, health and plant science.



www.uea.ac.uk



.







Media Contacts







Lauren David







Lauren.david@wtwco.com







+44 7385947619



