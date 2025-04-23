Willis Appoints Harry Merker as North America Property and Casualty Cross Industry Sales Leader

Willis appointed Harry Merker to lead P&C and AAIS sales strategy in North America, enhancing broking growth and collaboration.

Quiver AI Summary

Willis, a WTW business, has appointed Harry Merker as the new Property and Casualty Cross Industry Sales Leader and Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions Sales, Strategy and Execution Leader for North America. In this pivotal role, Merker will spearhead growth initiatives within Willis’ P&C business, promote strategic sales collaboration across various industry sectors, and manage the go-to-market strategy for the AAIS vertical. He will focus on enhancing carrier relationships, developing products, and refining service standards, while also driving engagement in sales and proposal execution. With 20 years of experience in commercial insurance, Merker aims to leverage his expertise to deliver tailored solutions, particularly for private equity firms. He previously served as Chief Broking Officer at Aon and will report to Aartie Manansingh, Head of Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions, NA.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Harry Merker as a leader in the Property and Casualty sector signals the company's commitment to enhancing sales growth and operational efficiency in North America.

Merker's extensive experience and proven track record in commercial insurance will likely strengthen Willis' competitive position and improve client satisfaction through tailored solutions.

This dual role consolidates leadership in both P&C and AAIS, promoting strategic collaboration across 12 industry verticals, which can lead to enhanced service delivery and client engagement.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new leadership position may highlight a lack of existing internal capability or strategic direction in the Property and Casualty and Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions areas, raising concerns about previous management effectiveness.

The decision to appoint Harry Merker, previously at Aon, could suggest instability or disruption within the company if there are competing interests or significant differences in corporate culture between the two organizations.

The press release does not address the performance metrics or specific goals associated with this new role, which could lead to skepticism regarding the impact of this appointment on the company's future growth and client satisfaction.

FAQ

Who is Harry Merker?

Harry Merker is the newly appointed Property and Casualty Cross Industry Sales Leader and AAIS Sales Leader for North America at Willis.

What are Merker's responsibilities at Willis?

Merker will drive growth initiatives in P&C, oversee go-to-market strategies, and lead sales efforts across 12 industry verticals.

What experience does Harry Merker bring to his new role?

Merker has 20 years of experience in commercial insurance and broking, with a proven track record in developing tailored solutions.

What is the focus of Willis' Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions?

The focus is on carrier relationships, product development, and delivering specialized services tailored for private equity firms and portfolio companies.

Who does Harry Merker report to at Willis?

Merker reports to Aartie Manansingh, the Head of Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions for North America.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced the appointment of Harry Merker as Property and Casualty (P&C) Cross Industry Sales Leader and Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions (AAIS) Sales, Strategy and Execution Leader for North America (NA).





In this newly created dual role, Merker will drive broking growth initiatives across Willis’ P&C business and lead strategic broking sales efforts and collaboration across the company’s 12 industry verticals. He will also oversee the go-to-market strategy for Willis’ AAIS industry vertical, taking charge of carrier relationships, product development, and the delivery of market-facing content and service standards.





Merker will be instrumental in driving sales pipeline engagement, supporting request for proposal (RFP) execution, and collaborating with national and local sales leaders to scale best practices across the P&C and AAIS Broking business. He will lead cross-selling efforts, ensuring clients are connected to Willis’ broader capabilities and specialized expertise. Additionally, Merker will work closely with actuarial and analytics teams to evolve AAIS offerings and create tailored solutions for private equity firms and portfolio companies.





Bringing 20 years of experience in commercial insurance and broking, Merker is a seasoned risk management professional with expertise in the production, design, and implementation of diverse programs. He has a proven track record in developing tailored solutions for clients across various industry sectors. Merker most recently served as Chief Broking Officer – Middle Market at Aon, a role he assumed after leading the firm’s East and South Region within the same practice. Based in New York, Merker will report to Aartie Manansingh, Head of Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions, NA and will also be part of the Property and Casualty Leadership Team.





Manansingh added, “Our priority is recruiting differentiated talent to deliver market-leading outcomes for our clients. Harry’s combination of strategic insight, market expertise, and leadership will elevate the tailored solutions we deliver to our alternative asset clients.”







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.





Learn more at wtwco.com.







Media Contact







Douglas Menelly





Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com | +1 (516) 972-0380





Arnelle Sullivan





Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com | +1 (718) 208-0474



