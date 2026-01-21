Is WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Williams-Sonoma is one of 194 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Williams-Sonoma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, WSM has gained about 15.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 9.8% on average. This shows that Williams-Sonoma is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Boot Barn (BOOT) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.7%.

The consensus estimate for Boot Barn's current year EPS has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Williams-Sonoma belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.2% so far this year, meaning that WSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Boot Barn, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #46. The industry has moved -3.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Williams-Sonoma and Boot Barn. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

