WILLIAMSS Earnings Results: $WMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

WILLIAMSS ($WMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,743,000,000, beating estimates of $2,722,480,755 by $20,519,245.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WMB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WILLIAMSS Insider Trading Activity

WILLIAMSS insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $621,620 .

. MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,951 shares for an estimated $447,649 .

. LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 6,684 shares for an estimated $377,512

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WILLIAMSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of WILLIAMSS stock to their portfolio, and 700 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.