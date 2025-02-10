WILLIAMSS Earnings Preview: Recent $WMB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WILLIAMSS ($WMB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,722,480,755 and earnings of $0.46 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WMB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
WILLIAMSS Insider Trading Activity
WILLIAMSS insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $621,620.
- MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,951 shares for an estimated $447,649.
- LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 6,684 shares for an estimated $377,512
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
WILLIAMSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 628 institutional investors add shares of WILLIAMSS stock to their portfolio, and 674 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 6,762,346 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $308,701,094
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 5,697,605 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $260,095,668
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,536,374 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,508,560
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,527,872 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $161,047,356
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 2,874,930 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $131,240,554
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 2,528,785 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $115,439,035
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 2,376,890 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,637,286
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.