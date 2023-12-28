Williams (WMB) to Buy Gas Storage Portfolio for $1.95 Billion

The Williams Companies, Inc WMB declared its agreement to acquire a portfolio of natural gas storage assets from an affiliate of Hartree Partners LP, a merchant commodities firm, for a staggering $1.95 billion. This strategic move is poised to reshape WMB’s position in the market and establish a strong foothold in the rapidly evolving energy landscape.

The Transaction Details

Acquisition Scope: The acquisition encompasses six underground natural gas storage facilities situated in Louisiana and Mississippi. These facilities boast a collective capacity of 115 billion cubic feet (Bcf), making them a substantial addition to WMB’s asset portfolio. Additionally, the transaction includes 230 miles of gas transmission pipeline and 30 pipeline interconnects, strategically positioned to tap into lucrative markets, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) markets.

Financial Implications: The acquisition price, at an approximate 10x estimated 2024 EBITDA multiple, highlights the significance of this deal for WMB. It reflects the company's commitment to investing in high-value assets that align with its long-term strategic goals.

Williams' Strategic Vision

Targeting Growth Markets: WMB president and chief executive officer Alan Armstrong, emphasized that the acquisition aligns seamlessly with the company's strategy to own and operate premium assets connected to thriving markets. The focus is on serving the escalating demand, driven by LNG exports and power generation.

Gulf Coast Advantage: Armstrong highlighted the strategic placement of the natural gas storage platform on the Gulf Coast. This location is pivotal, positioning WMB to cater to the surging demand for LNG and the increasing electrification loads from data centers along the Transco corridor.

Meeting Increasing Demand: Since 2010, the U.S. demand for natural gas has seen a remarkable 56% growth, while gas storage capacity has only increased 12%. WMB aims to bridge this gap by providing high-deliverability storage solutions, anticipating significant earnings growth across the acquired assets.

Portfolio Overview

Storage Facilities: The six natural gas storage facilities’ planned acquisition by WMB includes four salt domes with a combined capacity of 92 billion cubic feet (Bcf) and two depleted reservoirs with a combined capacity of 23 Bcf. Notably, these facilities boast an injection capacity of 5 Bcf/d and a withdrawal capacity of 7.9 Bcf/d, ranking among the highest in the United States.

Strategic Connectivity: Two of the facilities, Pine Prairie and Southern Pines, are directly connected with Transco, the nation's largest natural gas transmission pipeline. This connectivity not only enhances operational efficiency but also positions these facilities for future expansions, promising sustained growth for WMB.

Future Outlook

The transaction is scheduled to be completed in January 2024, pending the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. These include the expiration or termination of any applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements (HSR) Act of 1976. Once finalized, this acquisition is expected to escalate WMB to a leading position in the natural gas storage market, unlocking new avenues for revenues and market dominance.

Conclusion

Williams' strategic acquisition of natural gas storage assets represents a key moment in the company's trajectory. This move reflects a forward-thinking approach to capitalize on the growing energy landscape, positioning WMB as a key player in meeting the surging demand for natural gas.

