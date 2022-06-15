Williams (WMB) to Boost NC Supply Capacity via Transco Pipe

The Tulsa, OK-based pipeline operator, The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB, intends to spend about $212.5 million to upgrade its Transco pipeline, which is situated in North Carolina, to augment supplies to Piedmont Natural Gas by around 423,400 dekatherms a day by the end of 2024.

Last month, the company filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for Southside Reliability Enhancement to increase its capacity along the Transco pipeline. The upgrade will not require additional pipeline construction but will need the bettering of compressor stations and other necessary infrastructures to expand the amount of gas that can be transported to parts of North Carolina.

Piedmont will be the only customer of the gas to come out as a result of the development. However, the amount that Piedmont will be paying for the increased capacity is not disclosed.

Williams’ spokesperson, Meghan Miles, mentioned that the new capacity will largely firm up (capacity from) a prevailing path from Transco’s interconnection with the Pine Needle LNG Co. LLC’s storage facility to Piedmont’s existing metering facilities in Iredell County. “The remainder of the capacity provides additional firm service to serve eastern N.C. and will be connected to Piedmont’s existing pipeline system in that region,” she ended.

Founded in 1908, The Williams Companies, Inc. is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. WMB’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. Boasting a widespread pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles of pipelines, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume.

