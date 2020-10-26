Williams (WMB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.33, changing hands as low as $19.25 per share. Williams Cos Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $8.41 per share, with $24.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.30. The WMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

