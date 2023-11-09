Williams (WMB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago period’s reported figure of 48 cents due to lower-than-expected contributions from two major segments — West and Gas, and NGL Marketing Services.

Williams’ revenues of $2.56 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 billion due to lower product sales. The top line also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $3.02 billion.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Key Takeaways

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.65 billion in the quarter under review, up 0.9% year over year. The figure also beat our estimate of $1.51 billion. Cash flow from operations amounted to $1.23 billion, down 17.4% from that recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Segmental Analysis

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico: The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $754 billion, up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. This was largely driven by higher service revenues. The reported figure also outpaced our prediction of $513.5 million.

West: This segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $315 million, down 16.4% from $377 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter. The figure, however, beat our estimate of $229 million. This underperformance can be attributed to lower NYMEX-based rates in the Barnett.

Northeast G&P: Adjusted EBITDA for this segment totaled $485 million, up 4.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $464 million. The figure also beat our estimate of $430.5 million. This uptick in performance can be attributed to increased gathering rates and higher volumes.

Gas & NGL Marketing Services: This unit generated an adjusted EBITDA profit of $16 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s level of $38 million. The reported figure missed our projection of $274.1 million.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Total costs and expenses were $1.57 billion in the reported quarter.

Total capital expenditure was $690 million compared with $841 million a year ago. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion, and a long-term debt of $22.8 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 61.4%.

Guidance

WMB expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $6.6-$6.8 billion. Growth capital spending is anticipated to be in the band of $1.6-$1.9 billion. Williams expects to achieve a leverage ratio mid-point of 3.65. The guidance for 2023 dividend increased 5.3% on an annualized basis to $1.79 per share from $1.70 in 2022.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, WMB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some other top-ranked stocks like Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and CVR Energy, Inc. CVI and Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Liberty Energy is valued at $3.41 billion. LBRT currently pays a dividend of 20 cents per share, or 0.99% on an annual basis.

LBRT is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to North American onshore exploration and production companies.

CVR Energy is valued at $3.28 billion. In the past year, its shares have lost 19%.

CVI currently pays a dividend of $2 per share or 6.13% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 30% of earnings.

Delek US Holdings is worth approximately $1.69 billion. DK currently pays a dividend of 94 cents per share, or 3.61% on an annual basis.

The company operates in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. It operates under three segments — refining, logistics and retail.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.