Williams (WMB) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

The Williams Companies WMB reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. The bottom line also surpassed the year-ago period’s reported figure of 40 cents due to higher-than-expected contributions from two major segments — West and Northeast G&P.

Williams’ revenues of $2.48 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 billion due to lower product sales. The top line also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.49 billion.

Key Takeaways

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.61 billion in the quarter under review, up 7.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure also beat our estimate of $1.53 billion. Cash flow from operations totaled $1.38 billion, up 25.5% from that recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Segmental Analysis

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico: The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $748 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. This was largely driven by much higher service revenues. The figure also outpaced our prediction of $636.5 million.

West: This segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $312 million, 5.4% higher than $296 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter. The figure also beat our estimate of $303.3 million. The improvement resulted from contributions from Trace Midstream and the benefits of realized gains on natural gas hedges.

Northeast G&P: Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $515 million, up 14.4% from the prior-year quarter’s $450 million. The figure also beat our estimate of $442.5 million. This uptick in performance can be attributed to higher volumes at Ohio Valley Midstream, Marcellus South and Cardinal.

Gas & NGL Marketing Services: This unit generated an adjusted EBITDA loss of 16 million against a profit of $6 million in the year-ago quarter. This was due to low commodity margins. The reported figure missed our predicted profit of $51.9 million.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Total costs and expenses were $1.61 billion in the reported quarter.

Total capital expenditure was $715 million compared with $429 million a year ago. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $551 million, and a long-term debt of $21.53 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 60.2%.

Guidance

WMB expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $6.4-$6.8 billion. Growth capital spending is anticipated to be in the band of $1.6-$1.9 billion. Williams expects to achieve a leverage ratio mid-point of 3.65. The dividend guidance for 2023 increased 5.3% on an annualized basis to $1.79 from $1.70 per share in 2022.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, WMB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Murphy USA MUSA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Evolution Petroleum EPM and Archrock AROC, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA is valued at around $6.55 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 5.6%

MUSA currently pays a dividend of $1.52 per share, or 0.51% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 6% of earnings.

Evolution Petroleum is worth approximately $319.05 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 5.20% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.88. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 13.60, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Archrock is valued at around $2.01 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.08% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 4.67%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.