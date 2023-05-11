Williams (WMB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates

The Williams Companies WMB reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. The bottom line also outdid the year-ago period’s reported figure of 41 cents. The outperformance was due to higher-than-expected contributions from one major segment — Northeast G&P. Adjusted EBITDA from the segment totaled $470 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $453 million. The figure also increased 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams’ revenues of $3.1 billion in the reported quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion. The top line also outperformed the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.5 billion, which could be attributed to increased revenues from service.

Key Takeaways

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.79 billion in the quarter under review, an increase of 18.5% from the prior-year period. Cash flow from operations totaled $1.51 billion, up 39.8% from that recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Segmental Analysis

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico: The segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $728 million, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter. This was largely driven by much higher service revenues from Transco’s recent in-service Leidy South expansion project.

West: This segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $286 million, 10% higher than $260 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter. The improvement resulted from contributions from Trace Midstream and the benefits of realized gains on natural gas hedges.

Northeast G&P: Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $470 million, up 12.4% from the prior-year quarter’s $418 million. This uptick can be attributed to higher volumes at Ohio Valley Midstream, Marcellus South and Cardinal.

Gas & NGL Marketing Services: This unit generated an adjusted EBITDA of 231 million compared with $65 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside reflects higher commodity marketing margins and a $390-million net favorable change in unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Total costs and expenses amounted to $1.72 billion in the reported quarter.

Total capital expenditure was $525 million compared with $316 million a year ago. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $477 million, and a long-term debt of $22.79 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 61.4%.

Guidance

WMB expects its full-year adjusted EBITDA to be $6.4-$6.8 billion. Growth capital spending is anticipated to be $1.6-$1.9 billion. Williams expects to achieve a leverage ratio mid-point of 3.65. This, along with the scope of generating a positive free cash flow after dividends and capital expenditure (excluding the Trace acquisition of approximately $950 million), offers financial flexibility. The dividend guidance for 2023 increased 5.3% on an annualized basis to $1.79 from $1.70 in 2022.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Williams carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

