Williams (WMB) Gets Extension to Complete $1B NESE Gas Pipeline

Williams Companies Inc. WMB received approval from U.S. energy regulators for a two-year extension of its Northeast Supply Enhancement (“NESE”) project, which is intended to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York.

The NESE project was proposed by Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC (or Transco), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Williams, to construct and commission the expansion facilities for shipping gas from Pennsylvania through New Jersey.

In May 2019, the $1-billion project was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission of the United States and required Williams to commission the project by May 2021. However, the company had to postpone NESE since environmental regulators in New York and New Jersey disapproved water permits for the project.

The Transco pipeline is a 10,000-mile interstate transmission pipeline system, which would move more natural gas into New York City. Notably, the system, which is operated by Williams, includes more than 50 compressor facilities and features more than 500 miles of pipe and five compressor facilities in New Jersey.

The NESE project involves the enhancement of the existing Transco infrastructure in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, which includes a new compressor facility, Station 206, in Franklin Township. The facility would possess two natural gas-fired turbine compressor units, with a combined output of 32,000 horsepower. Once developed, the project would add nearly 37 miles of pipeline and carry an additional 0.4 billion cubic feet of gas per day from Pennsylvania to New York.

The project is in line with the clean energy goals of New York to enhance local air quality, while providing access to reliable and affordable energy to address the increasing demand. Notably, Williams plans to re-submit water permit applications in both states before 2021 and maintains its commitment to constructing the project.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, Williams is a leading energy infrastructure provider in North America.

Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 22% compared with the industry’s 23.5% growth.

