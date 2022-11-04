Williams (WMB) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents and surpassing the year-earlier period’s profit of 34 cents per share. The outperformance was due to higher-than-expected contributions from a couple of segments.
Adjusted EBITDA from the Others segment totaled $127 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $337 million from the West unit beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $314 million.
Meanwhile, in the quarter ended Sep 30, Williams’ revenues of $3.02 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion and also beat last year’s third-quarter revenues of $2.47 billion. The outperformance could be attributed to increased product sales.
Key Takeaways
Adjusted EBITDA was $1.64 billion in the quarter under review, reflecting an increase of 15.3% from the corresponding period of 2021. Cash flow from operations totaled $1.49 billion, up 78.7% from the prior-year period.
Williams Companies, Inc. The Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Williams Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Williams Companies, Inc. The Quote
Segmental Analysis
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico: Comprising WMB’s massive Transco pipeline system and Northwest Pipeline, the segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $671 million, rising 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.
This unit’s performance was largely driven by higher service revenues from Transco’s Leidy South expansion project and reduced hurricane impacts on the Gulf Coast region.
West: This segment focuses on the gathering and processing of assets in the Western region of the United States. It delivered an adjusted EBITDA of $337 million, 31.1% higher than the $257 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter.
The improvement in results was primarily due to higher commodity-based rates and higher Haynesville gathering volumes, including contributions from Trace Midstream acquired in April.
Northeast G&P: The segment is engaged in natural gas gathering and processing, along with the NGL fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions.
The unit generated adjusted EBITDA of $464 million, up almost 5% from the prior-year quarter’s $442 million. This uptick was driven by higher service revenues from Ohio Valley Midstream.
Gas & NGL Marketing Services: This unit generated adjusted EBITDA of $38 million, up 11.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $34 million. The result of this segment benefited from stable commodity margins, which included the write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices.
Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet
In the reported quarter, total costs and expenses of $2.2 billion rose by almost 3.8% compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.12 billion.
Williams’ total capital investment was $950 million in the third quarter, up from $469 million a year ago. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $859 million and long-term debt of $22.5 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of almost 61.8%.
2022 Guidance
WMB maintained its 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, with growth capital spending anticipated in the range of $1.25 billion-$1.35 billion. Further, Williams expects to achieve a leverage ratio midpoint of 3.6, lower than the original guidance of 3.8.
Moreover, the company reaffirmed its maintenance capital expenditures between $650 million and $750 million.
Zacks Rank
Williams currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Recent Releases
TotalEnergies SE TTE reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.83 (€3.78) per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share by 2.04%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTE’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 117.7%. TotalEnergies posted an average surprise of 10.9% in the last four reported quarters.
Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 by 2.4%. Earnings were up 101.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 150.7%. Devon Energy witnessed an average surprise of 8.5% in the last four reported quarters.
CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 54 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 72 cents by 175%.
CNX Resources’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 26.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 23.6%.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.