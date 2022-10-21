Williams (WMB), Daroga Collaborate on Advancing Clean Hydrogen

The Williams Companies WMB recently announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the New York-based clean energy infrastructure firm — Daroga Power — to work in partnership on its clean hydrogen commercialization strategy.

Both firms will collaborate to recognize long-term, end-use customers for clean hydrogen, along with offtake options for environmental attributes generated by hydrogen production in Wyoming. The delivery of the hydrogen generated is anticipated to commence by 2025.

WMB mentioned that it intends to leverage its nationwide assets for the purpose of blending, storing and transporting clean hydrogen to local and regional markets, including the Pacific Northwest via the company’s 4,000-mile bi-directional Northwest Pipeline transmission system that passes through Wyoming.

Chad Zamarin, senior vice president for Corporate Strategic Development at Williams, said “this partnership with Daroga Power could lead to the commercial certainty required to enable the first major phase of hydrogen-based energy transportation and storage in Wyoming, building toward our long-term goal to scale up over time and create a clean energy hub in the southwest part of the state where we own significant acreage.”

Founded in 1908, The Williams Companies, Inc. is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. WMB’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Boasting a widespread pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles of pipelines, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume.

Williams currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other similar-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include Comstock Resources CRK, NexTier Oilfield Solutions NEX and Liberty Energy LBRT.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comstock’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 17.7% over the past 60 days from $3.33 to $3.92 per share.

The consensus mark for CRK’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating an increase of about 237.9% from the year-ago earnings of $1.16.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NexTier’s 2022 earnings stands at $1.40 per share, indicating an increase of about 425.6% from the year-ago loss of 43 cents.

NEX beat estimates for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 269.5%.

The consensus estimate for Liberty’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, up about 275.5% from the year-ago loss of $1.02.

LBRT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 58.4%.



