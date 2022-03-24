Williams (WMB), Context Labs Duo to Optimize Clean Energy

The Tulsa, OK-based pipeline operator, The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB, declared that it would team up with Context Labs on technology to certify and optimize clean energy delivery. As a consequence of this partnership, Context Labs will furnish end-to-end emissions data for the certified natural gas that it transports, with utilization now in progress in the Haynesville Shale.

Williams mentioned that it would leverage Context Labs’ Decarbonization as a Service™ (DaaS™) clean energy technology to support the gathering, marketing and transporting of reliably obtained gas from the site of extraction to the end consumer. The DaaS™ technology delivers tested emissions profiles and captures the advancement of greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation across the natural gas value chain, augmenting clean energy supply and distribution for WMB and its customers.

Chad Zamarin, the senior vice president of Corporate Strategic Development for Williams, stated that this partnership with Context Labs would allow his company to facilitate the delivery of natural gas to help consumers realize their sustainability objectives. He also stressed that by making good use of Context Labs’ technology, Williams would enable decisions that connect the cleanest energy sources, which would meet the real-time energy demand.

Dan Harple, the founder and CEO of Context Labs said, “We are thrilled about this partnership, which will provide key enabling technologies to Williams to support its low-carbon energy strategy.” “Our DaaS™ data fabric platform will integrate and connect the Williams ecosystem of supply chain partners, enabling a full end-to-end solution to achieve its market-leading climate commitments,” he further added.

This announcement by Williams is an additional step toward advancing the company’s clean energy plan. Recently, Williams also declared partnerships with Gas Technology Institute, a prominent research institute addressing energy challenges via technology solutions, and the Collaboratory for Advancing Methane Science in support of methane measurement technology for GHG mitigation.

Founded in 1908, The Williams Companies, Inc. is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. WMB’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. Boasting of a widespread pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles of pipelines, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume.

Williams currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other similar-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include Devon Energy DVN, Marathon Petroleum MPC and PDC Energy PDCE. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Devon Energy’s 2022 earnings is projected at $6.52 per share, up about 84.7% from the projected year-ago earnings of $3.53. Devon Energy stock has rallied 194.7% in a year.

Devon Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 18.5%. DVN is valued at around $41 billion.

Marathon Petroleum is valued at around $45 billion. Marathon Petroleum beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 74.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s 2022 earnings is projected at $6.33 per share, up approximately 158.4% from the projected year-ago earnings of $2.45.

PDC Energy’s stock price has increased 130% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDC Energy’s 2022 earnings has been revised about 29% upward over the past 30 days from $10.39 per share to $13.41.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCE’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $13.41 per share, up 67.8% from the projected year-ago earnings of $7.99.

