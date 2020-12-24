Williams' (WMB) 3 Pipeline Projects Enter Service Before Time

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB recently announced that it is generating cash flow in the fourth quarter sooner than anticipated as its two natural gas pipeline expansions and an NGLs pipeline project entered service much ahead of schedule. These energy infrastructure expansions are meant to spur demand for clean energy in the United States.

Let’s delve into the projects that made pipelines functional with full or partial capacities in the fourth quarter.

Williams’ Transco transmission expansion project — Southeastern Trail started service service with a partial capacity of 150 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) in November and 80 MMcf/d in December while another 296M MMcf/d is projected to come online in the first quarter of 2021. The project is aimed at meeting rising demand in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States.

The company's existing Pennsylvania energy infrastructure expansion project Leidy South, which connects Appalachian Basin natural gas supplies with downstream markets, came online in November with some 125 MMcf/d capacity while the remaining 457 MMcf/d is anticipated to be active next year.

Bluestem Pipeline became operational in December, two months prior to schedule. This natural gas liquids transportation pipeline with capacity worth 120,000 barrels per day is suitably designed to provide better-quality market accessibility and liquidity for mixed NGLs.

These early in-service expansion activities take place amid growing demand and the recent nationwide rollout of coronavirus vaccine, which is expected to further intensify volumes as the economy recovers in the months to come.

The company's accelerated regulatory approval wins and its rapid COVID-response activities can be attributed to its dynamic and free involvement with its shareholders. As a result, it succeeds in accomplishing crucial ventures before deadline with limited funds.

President and CEO Alan Armstrong believes that “now more than ever, the essential natural gas infrastructure projects Williams delivers are critical to the United States’ clean energy future, and we take pride in living up to our long-rooted reputation of doing a good job on time.”

With the rising exigency to shift toward a minimal-carbon footprint, Williams and its natural gas-driven policy deliver an instant rational approach to cut down on toxic industry emissions, aid the sustainability of renewable resources and develop a green economy.

Earlier in August, Williams announced its strategy for a sustainable environment wherein it targets a 56% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from the 2005 baseline, thereby inching closer to the net-zero greenhouse gas emission goal by 2050.

The plan intends to address climate change issues and create a clean energy economy with low carbon footprint. To realize this objective, the U.S. natural gas processing and transmission firm is prepping for common sense applying ways to reduce methane emission reduction by spotting leakages and renovating equipment as well as assessing improvements in the same on a site-specific basis. Most importantly, the company is expanding its renewable energy storage. Its near-term efforts will also include exploration of renewable energy opportunities, comprising renewable natural gas (RNG) and solar energy.

Company Profile

Founded in 1908, Oklahoma-based Williams is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. Owning a widespread pipeline system, which is extended to more than 33,000 miles, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume. Its facilities comprising gas wells, pipelines and midstream services are concentrated in the Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard.

