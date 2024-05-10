Williams Trading Upgrades Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2024, Williams Trading upgraded their outlook for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.35% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wolverine World Wide is 10.78. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.35% from its latest reported closing price of 13.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wolverine World Wide is 2,942MM, an increase of 44.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolverine World Wide. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWW is 0.05%, an increase of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 79,584K shares. The put/call ratio of WWW is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,341K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,376K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,293K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 7.48% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,230K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares , representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 32.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,403K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,320K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine World Wide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, its products are designed to empower, engage and inspire its consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.