Williams Trading Upgrades Foot Locker (FL)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Williams Trading upgraded their outlook for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.80% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.80% from its latest reported closing price of $25.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is 8,731MM, an increase of 7.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL is 0.09%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.02% to 114,933K shares. The put/call ratio of FL is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,656K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company.

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 10,056K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,469K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,256K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 8.00% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,354K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares , representing an increase of 18.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,298K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 97.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 2,001.77% over the last quarter.

Foot Locker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

