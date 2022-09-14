Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) West Elm Brand Partners With Branch

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s WSM portfolio brand West Elm has joined hands with office furniture startup, Branch, thereby expanding the Business-to-Business (B2B) offerings of the former.



West Elm has been making changes to the office interior with its residential design expertise because of the ever-changing preferences of the working people. Apart from adding many office design aesthetics, this West Elm-Branch partnership will accommodate new ergonomic office chairs, desks and benching solutions, lounge and conference furniture, and storage accessories to the West Elm office furniture assortment.



Customers will have access to these new offerings via West Elm’s B2B site, featuring design tools to help customers visualize the items in their space.



Pertaining to the latest partnership, Cheryl Carpenter, vice president of West Elm, said, “With our new West Elm Business to Business offering, business customers now have a simple and supported way to shop online for complete, floor-to-ceiling professional solutions for offices and all business types.” She further added, “By including Branch in our West Elm Business offering, we can give our business customers great choices at affordable price points and fast delivery times."

Focus on Business to Business Offerings

Williams-Sonoma, a leading pureplay digital retailer in home furnishing and one of the top 25 retailers in the United States across all industries, represents products reflecting distinct merchandise strategies. These include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.



The company intends to focus more on growth drivers including West Elm, B2B offerings and its emerging brands — Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham. It is focused on enhancing customer experience through technology innovation and operational improvement.



The company’s B2B offerings had a solid second-quarter fiscal 2022 driving a 32% increase in demand. The business remains well on track in becoming a $1 billion business this year by focusing on diversifying the company’s product pipeline across a range of industry verticals.





Shares of Williams-Sonoma have lost 15.4% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 34.8% decrease. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and the transformation of the retail fleet by investing in new and remodeled stores are expected to drive growth.



Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased to $16.57 per share from $16.08 over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects. The estimated figure calls for 11.6% year-over-year growth.

