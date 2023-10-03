Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) Rejuvenation Opens New San Diego Store

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM focuses on driving profit and customer service through its best-in-class retail business. The company’s beautifully designed and exceptionally curated stores at strategic locations contribute to this strategy. Based on this, the company also drives its footprint expansion initiatives.



Recently, WSM announced the opening of a new store in San Diego, CA under its portfolio brand Rejuvenation, marking the brand’s 11th retail location. In honor of the store opening, the company will host a grand opening ceremony on Oct 19, 2023, for the community, featuring special guests, product experiences, local vendors, and more.



The new 7,500 square-foot store will house the brand’s mindfully crafted assortment of furniture, textiles, and one-of-a-kind vintage finds. Furthermore, it will showcase more than 240 light fixtures and 40 collections of hardware designed for cabinets, doors, windows and outdoor spaces. Additionally, the San Diego store’s associates will offer expertise solutions and the brand’s Design Crew will provide complimentary interior design services to the customers.

Footprint Expansion Initiatives

Williams-Sonoma indulges in the opening of new stores to process its footprint expansion strategies. During second-quarter fiscal 2023, it unveiled its newly relocated store on Post Road in Westport, CT, demonstrating high productivity by showcasing the company’s diverse product offerings and highlighting its complimentary design services. This aligns with the company’s retail optimization strategy, which includes closing smaller and older stores and reconstructing it to larger stores in open air lifestyle centers and destination street locations.



Moreover, WSM is currently focusing on expanding its business in the Indian market by opening three new stores in September 2023, including the first Potter Barn Kids store. In the future, the company has plans to open additional locations in 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of WSM have gained 31.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 17.2% growth. The uptrend is attributable to the company’s B2B initiative and expansion plans.

Zacks Rank

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Retail-Wholesale sector are Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI and Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR.



Amazon currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMZN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41%, on average. The stock has risen 4.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 11.1% and 214.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



MercadoLibre presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MELI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.1%, on average. The stock has gained 31.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI’s 2023 sales and EPS implies increase of 32.3% and 115.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Builders FirstSource currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. BLDR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.2%, on average. Shares of the company have rallied 86.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates decline of 23.3% and 26.8%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.