Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) Namesake Brand Allies With Bridgerton

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM is intently focusing on expansion initiatives, which are mirrored in its product portfolio and geographic reach. The market position of the company’s portfolio of brands is sparking accretive collaborations, which in turn, are increasing its market reach and growth prospects.



Such a tailwind is witnessed through its namesake portfolio brand Williams Sonoma’s recent exclusive collaboration with Shondaland’s popular Bridgerton franchise. The new Bridgerton for Williams Sonoma collection, developed as part of the brand’s partnership with Netflix and Shondaland, comprises select products that emanate the essence of Regency-era elegance.



This exclusive collection, which houses more than 20 products, includes Bridgerton-inspired baking mixes, cakes, artisanal chocolates, gelato and other related sweet items, along with tableware and picnic baskets. Also, this collection will include the Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining book featuring more than 40 recipes inspired by the show.

Focus on Product Portfolio Bodes Well

Williams-Sonoma leverages the market demand patterns for its brand portfolio, which serves a wide range of categories, aesthetics and life stages, and helps to stimulate its growth prospects despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Williams-Sonoma witnessed various new product offerings and collaborations under its brands, including Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn. The company launched a successful cookware line with an exclusive collection designed by Stanley Tucci and GreenPan, which contributed to expanding its product offerings and engaging new customers. Furthermore, during the quarter, Pottery Barn won a brand standard program with Pendry Hotels for custom outdoor furniture, along with a new partnership with a premier developer partner, Jamestown, for two new properties.



Williams-Sonoma also garnered success from its B2B product developments comprising the expansion of its restaurant furniture program, which has been a key driver to spark momentum in the food and beverage space as well as the sports and entertainment space. The company is optimistic about its upcoming growth prospects with an impressive pipeline of new launches with engaging content and corresponding events, both in-store as well as online.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Owing to these tailwinds, shares of this multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products surged 66.6% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 35.9% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



Wingstop Inc. WING sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average. The stock has surged 73.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests an increase of 26.3% and 29.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 223.6%, on average. The stock has increased 24.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a 5.1% and a 26.2% rise, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average. The stock has surged 75.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ fiscal 2024 sales suggests an improvement of 0.9%, but the EPS suggests a decline of 2.8% from the year-ago period’s levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.