Williams-Sonoma's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $17.5 billion, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of various products for the home. Founded in 1956, the San Francisco, California-based company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks.
The company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, May 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect WSM to report an EPS of $1.75 per share, down 14.2% from a profit of $2.04 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters, which is impressive. Its EPS of $3.28 in the recent quarter surpassed the analysts’ expectations by 12.7%, driven by a robust increase in demand for its products and sales.
For the current year, analysts expect WSM to report an EPS of $8.49, down 3.4% from $8.79 in fiscal 2024. However, looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 6.1% year-over-year to $9.01 per share in fiscal 2026.
Over the past year, WSM shares surged 8.1%, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.4% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 12.4% returns over the same time frame.
WSM stock dropped 3.5% following its Q4 earnings release on Mar. 19. The company reported a 3.1% year-over-year increase in its comparable brand revenue, and its net revenues came in at $2.5 billion. Moreover, its gross margin increased by 130 bps from the previous year’s quarter to 47.3%, indicating robust profitability. Additionally, the company’s operating margin also reached a record high, coming in at 21.5% and increasing by 140 bps from its year-ago value.
Moreover, analysts remain moderately bullish about WSM stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, five recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 12 suggest a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price of $179.61 implies a premium of 17.7% from its prevailing price level.
More news from Barchart
- Can This Cheap AI Stock Bounce Back After May 1?
- Microsoft’s Q3 Earnings Forecast: Why MSFT Stock Is a Buy Before April 30
- Palantir Stock is Up 51% YTD: Is PLTR Still a Buy?
- Is Amazon Stock a Buy Before May 1?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.