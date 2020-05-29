Williams-Sonoma's Great Earnings Suggest Another Stock to Buy

Calendar Q1 2020 earnings season is now over, and it was not the headline driver that earnings seasons usually are. When the majority of the economy is shut down, backward looking data such as earnings are as good as irrelevant. What people want to know is how Q2 is going and what to expect from here, but most companies decided that any kind of solid guidance in these circumstances would be unwise and maybe even irresponsible. The prime earnings season therefore consisted of a series of “past performance may not reflect future results” statements that lessened the impact of earnings and taught us little about what to expect.

Now that we are into off-season, though, we are hearing how some companies fared in the thick of the shutdown. Some of those stories are surprising and informative, and yesterday’s release by Williams Sonoma (WSM) is a case in point.

The home goods store announced some stunning results for a period during which they had, to quote CEO Laura Alber on the earnings call that followed the release “…all of our 616 stores closed for more than half of the quarter.” The demolished expectations, earning $0.74 per share rather than the $0.07 or so analysts had predicted and posted same store sales increases with their stores closed.

First, hats off to Adler and her team. Obviously, as she pointed out, they benefited from a greater appreciation of the home, but in a world where CEO chatter about “omni channels” and “online presence” is commonplace, WSM delivered actual results rather than platitudes.

Even though congratulations are due, however, I wouldn’t be in a rush to buy WSM this morning.

Even before the release, Williams Sonoma had made up all of the ground lost through February and early March, as well as the roughly ten percent jump that pre-market indicated will take the stock to a multi-year high. That is great if you identified WSM as a potential winner when it was down in the $20s and $30s a couple of months ago, but there is little value left at this point, especially as consumers are fickle. Home goods are all the rage while we all stay at home, but who’s to say whether that will be continue?

What WSM’s success does indicate is that their customers didn’t hesitate to switch to online shopping when they needed to, and that makes a strong case for another stock.

What’s the first thing most people do when they are looking to buy an item online? That’s right, they google it.

There has been some fear over the last few months that any lasting negative economic impact from the shutdown would hurt Google parent Alphabet (GOOG: GOOGL) disproportionately, as it would severely curtail advertising spending. That makes sense given that Google owns such a big chunk of the total online advertising spend but it rests on an assumption that now looks flawed -- that advertising budget cuts would be applied evenly.

What WSM’s results say to every other retailer is that, if you want to profit when trends move your way, you’d better have a strong online presence. That means prominent, if not actively promoted, search results on Google, which in turn means paying them.

GOOG has also made back much of the lost ground during the rally, but the situation is a little different. There is still another ten percent or so to go before that stock hits new highs for one thing but, more importantly, Alphabet can continue to profit from an ever increasing focus on e-commerce for a long time, regardless of the ebb and flow in retail trends.

So, while every investor can marvel at Williams Sonoma’s earnings and the leadership and vision that enabled them, they should be looking elsewhere for something to buy. All the good news looks priced into WSM at the moment, but their results reaffirm a long-term trend that will continue to work in Google’s favor for years, if not decades and that looks like the stock to buy on WSM’s great results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.