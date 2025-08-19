Williams-Sonoma (WSM)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, WSM's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

WSM has rallied 17.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates WSM could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account WSM's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upward revision compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting WSMon their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

