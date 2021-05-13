Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) closed the most recent trading day at $167.61, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 2.63% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.25% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.49% in that time.

WSM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, WSM is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 143.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.48 billion, up 19.44% from the year-ago period.

WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.87 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.18% and +5.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WSM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.91% higher. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note WSM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

Meanwhile, WSM's PEG ratio is currently 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

